Class 2A blog: In brief — 4 No. 1 seeds remain

Episode 15 of The Class 2A Blogcast is now available. Breaking down the semifinals are this week’s guests: The LaGrange Daily News sports editor Kevin Eckleberry (Callaway), The Clayton Tribune sports editor Andy Diffenderfer (Rabun County), Warrior TV play-by-play announcer John McAfee (Jefferson County) and Purple Hurricane color commentator Bill Bryant of WRDO 96.9 in Fitzgerald. Listen in the embedded player below or download on Apple, Amazon/Audible, Spotify or iHeartRadio.
There are now four teams left, and there’s no doubt all feel like they have what it takes to hoist the state championship trophy on Dec. 29 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. However, only one team between Callaway, Fitzgerald, Jefferson County and Rabun County will win it all, and that field will cut in half after Friday’s semifinals.
One thing was decided in the quarterfinal round for sure — my bracket was completely busted when Callaway defeated the Thomasville Bulldogs, who I had winning it all in my predictions. Let’s take one last look at them, shall we?
Credit: Predictions by Adam Krohn
Only one team, the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, remain from the teams I picked and I have them losing in the state title game. Due to my demonstrated lack of expertise when it comes to predicting the future, I’ll refrain from picking who wins the semifinals and, honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised at any outcome given how good these teams are and how well they match up.
Callaway and Rabun County, despite their recent success in the playoffs making deep runs over the past few years, have never met. The game will be played in LaGrange, forcing Rabun County to embark on a 175-mile bus ride, so maybe that plays into Callaway’s hand. Both teams have spent time as the state’s top-ranked team this season and both are playing like champions.
The other game between Fitzgerald and Jefferson County is a rematch from Sept. 25, when the Purple Hurricane won 14-12 in Louisville. It’s worth noting that game was a last second addition for both teams after Fitzgerald’s game with Dodge County fell through, and Jefferson County shook off the rust of a three-week hiatus that included a bye week and COVID-19 shutdown to play that game.
Check out the podcast for more insight into the semifinals and check back Thursday for GHSF Daily’s capsules, Maxwell’s projections and my awful takes.
In brief:
- Heard County senior linebacker and Florida commit Chief Borders is one of five high school finalists for The 2020 Butkus Award.
- Former Callaway standout and Auburn true freshman Tank Bigsby was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance in a 24-10 win over Mississippi State in which he rushed 26 times for 192 yards. He finished the season with 834 yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries.
- The latest episode of the West Georgia Football Podcast talks Callaway’s win over Thomasville and previews the Cavs’ upcoming semifinals matchup with Rabun County. I get a well-deserved mention in the podcast.
- Former Chattooga standout Luis Medina is making plays at the next level for Troy.
- Bleckley County said goodbye to the Royals community following their 27-24 loss to Rabun County in the quarterfinals.
- Here’s Dave Whitaker’s summary of the Bleckley County-Rabun County game for The Bleckley Progress.
- Fannin County and Rebels coach Chad Cheatham earned the respect of Region 7 colleague and Gordon Central coach TJ Hamilton with their best season in 25 years.
- Check out this play from the Rebels in their season finale against Fitzgerald in the quarterfinals.
- Former Coosa standout and current Army lineman Peyton Reeder played in his final Army-Navy rivalry game this weekend. Army won 15-0.
- Thomasville’s Ronnie Baker earned WCTV’s play of the week consideration for his touchdown run against Callaway.
- Callaway’s Jalin Shepherd did it all in the Cavs’ win over Thomasville.
- Fannin County’s Jalen Ingram has been invited to play in the Georgia vs. Florida High School Showcase.
- Fannin County was recently named GHSF Daily’s team of the week. Here’s a video highlight of the ceremony.
- Heard County athletic director Shane Lasseter will take over for Tim Barron as Braves coach after Baron resigned last week.
- A GoFundMe has been set up for a Pepperell player who lost his father to COVID-19.
- Both WHTM and WCTV profiled Thomasville ahead of its game at Callaway.
- Back in the spring 2018, I profiled the upcoming season for Rabun County. At the time, the Wildcats were coming off a 2017 campaign in which they reached the state title game for the only time in program history. Then-coach Lee Shaw talked about who would take over at quarterback for Bailey Fisher — a rising freshman by the name of Gunner Stockton.
Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Amazon/Audible, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.
About the Author