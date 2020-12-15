Class 2A blog: In brief — 4 No. 1 seeds remain

One thing was decided in the quarterfinal round for sure — my bracket was completely busted when Callaway defeated the Thomasville Bulldogs, who I had winning it all in my predictions. Let’s take one last look at them, shall we?

Only one team, the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, remain from the teams I picked and I have them losing in the state title game. Due to my demonstrated lack of expertise when it comes to predicting the future, I’ll refrain from picking who wins the semifinals and, honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised at any outcome given how good these teams are and how well they match up.

Callaway and Rabun County, despite their recent success in the playoffs making deep runs over the past few years, have never met. The game will be played in LaGrange, forcing Rabun County to embark on a 175-mile bus ride, so maybe that plays into Callaway’s hand. Both teams have spent time as the state’s top-ranked team this season and both are playing like champions.

The other game between Fitzgerald and Jefferson County is a rematch from Sept. 25, when the Purple Hurricane won 14-12 in Louisville. It’s worth noting that game was a last second addition for both teams after Fitzgerald’s game with Dodge County fell through, and Jefferson County shook off the rust of a three-week hiatus that included a bye week and COVID-19 shutdown to play that game.

