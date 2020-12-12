Class 2A blog: Friday night recap — Quarterfinals

In the upper-left quadrant, the No. 8 Callaway Callaway Cavaliers hosted and defeated the No. 3 Thomasville Bulldogs 34-21 to advance to the semis for the third consecutive season and fourth time in the last five years. Kevin Eckleberry has a game story for The LaGrange Daily News, and Pat Donahue has coverage for the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

The Cavs, a No. 1 seed from Region 5, are 10-1. The Bulldogs (8-5), a No. 2 seed from Region 1, were seeking a second straight trip to the semis.

In the lower-left quadrant, the No. 2 Rabun County Wildcats survived the Bleckley County Royals 27-24 in overtime, advancing to the semis for just the second time and the first since reaching the 2A title game in 2017. Blitz has complete gave coverage.

The Region 8-champion Wildcats are 12-1. The Royals (8-4) out of Region 3 were the last remaining No. 4 seed, regardless of classification.

In the upper-right quadrant, the top-ranked Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane beat the No. 7 Fannin County Rebels 48-14 on the road in a battle of unbeatens to advance to the semis for the second time in three years. The game can be watched in its entirety on Fannin Rebel TV’s YouTube channel and WALB has coverage.

The Region 1-champion Purple Hurricane are 12-0. The Region 7-champion Rebels, who enjoyed their best season in 25 years, finish 10-1.

In the lower-right quadrant, the No. 5 Jefferson County Warriors hosted and defeated the Bremen Blue Devils 33-10, advancing to the semis for the first time since 2015. WJBF has highlights.

The Warriors, champions of Region 4, are 10-2. The Blue Devils of Region 5, who were the tournament’s last remaining No. 3 seed, finished 8-5.

Check back next week for Tuesday’s blog and a new episode of The Class 2A Blogcast, where I’ll break down the quarterfinals with guests.

