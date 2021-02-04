Class 2A blog: Top Weekend games for Week 11

On the girls’ side, the lone top-10 matchup is a non-region one between the No. 10 Laney Lady Wildcats (11-3) and No. 7 Washington County Lady Golden Hawks (8-1) Saturday in Sandersville. This is a rematch from Dec. 11, when the schools — located one hour, 15 minutes apart — played at Laney and the Lady Golden Hawks won 64-45. That was part of a 1-2 start for the Lady Wildcats to open the season, but since then they’re 10-1, including their current six-game win streak.

In Region 3, the No. 6 Lamar County Lady Trojans (15-4, 8-1) travel to play the Northeast Lady Raiders (8-3, 5-2) on Friday. The Lady Trojans beat Northeast 47-39 at home on Jan. 20, with Tamya Blasingame (19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks) leading the way. Northeast’s Jakia Little had 20 points, six rebounds and five steals in the loss.

Before I sign off — Episode 20 of The Class 2A Blogcast is now available:

Episode 20 of The Class 2A Blogcast is live. Topics include remembering Sekou Smith, with guest Stan Awtrey, starting around the 10-minute mark. https://t.co/SNRlGLTszP pic.twitter.com/E7arZO8OzR — AJC Class 2A Blog (@AJCclassAAblog) February 4, 2021

Thanks for listening and tune in next episode for a very special guest! (Hint: he’s a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.)

