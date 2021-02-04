Class 2A blog: Top Weekend games for Week 11

Let’s take a look at some of the top Class 2A boys and girls games taking place this weekend.
Please note that all scheduled games mentioned here are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19 concerns. All stats, schedules and records are courtesy of information contributed to MaxPreps. All player ratings and rankings are courtesy of the 247Sports composite.
On the boys side, the anticipated rematch between the top-ranked Pace Academy Knights (19-1, 6-0 in 6-2A West) and the No. 5 Lovett Lions (14-5, 5-1) will take place at Pace on Friday. The Knights won their first game 64-60 on Jan. 8 at Lovett, with Josh Reed (18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks), Cole Middleton (16 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks), Matthew Cleveland (15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block) and Madison Durr (11 assists, five rebounds, three steals) leading the way.
Another top 10 matchup takes place in Region 7, where the No. 6 Chattooga Indians (13-2, 9-0) travel to the No. 10 Model Blue Devils (17-4, 8-1) on Saturday. On Jan. 26, the Indians beat Model 56-55 at home, coming from behind as the Blue Devils’ half-court shot at the buzzer hit backboard, according to the Rome News-Tribune.
On the girls’ side, the lone top-10 matchup is a non-region one between the No. 10 Laney Lady Wildcats (11-3) and No. 7 Washington County Lady Golden Hawks (8-1) Saturday in Sandersville. This is a rematch from Dec. 11, when the schools — located one hour, 15 minutes apart — played at Laney and the Lady Golden Hawks won 64-45. That was part of a 1-2 start for the Lady Wildcats to open the season, but since then they’re 10-1, including their current six-game win streak.
In Region 3, the No. 6 Lamar County Lady Trojans (15-4, 8-1) travel to play the Northeast Lady Raiders (8-3, 5-2) on Friday. The Lady Trojans beat Northeast 47-39 at home on Jan. 20, with Tamya Blasingame (19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks) leading the way. Northeast’s Jakia Little had 20 points, six rebounds and five steals in the loss.
