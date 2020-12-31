Class 2A blog: Season recap

Now for some other notable storylines for the 2A season:

1. Riverside Military cancels its season. The Eagles were forced to sit out the season, their first not playing football since 1907. I profiled their story here.

2. Chief Borders blazes a trail for others to follow by exploiting a GHSA by-law to gain eligibility after being initially ruled ineligible. I explain that in Episode 8 of The Class 2A Blogcast and speak to transferring this year in a feature.

3. Region 6 adopts unique points system to settle standings. The system is explained in a Nov. 12 blog post.

4. A new wave of competitors. This season saw Cook, Early County, Haralson County, Northeast and Toombs County end years-longs rankings droughts to enter the top 10. In addition, South Atlanta won its first ever region title and playoff game. Fannin County had its best season in 25 years and Jeff Davis had its best season in more than 20 years.

5. Banks County forfeits Round 1 due to COVID-19. Thankfully, the Leopards were the only instance of the pandemic making its way into the 2A playoffs.

6. Rabun County receiver Adriel Clark, a senior who transferred into the Wildcats program from Riverside when it canceled football, set the state record for touchdown receptions in a season with 28.

7. There were many COVID-19 stories — the pandemic dominated every aspect of life in 2020, including high school football — including delaying the start of the season two weeks, which pushed the state championships to the final week of the year.

Check back soon when the coverage switches to 2A basketball. Happy New Year!

