Class 2A blog: What to watch — Week 11

Head-to-head competition during last six games

Point system: 7 points for a win; 1 point for a loss; 1 point if opponent cancels due to COVID; 0 points if team canceled due to COVID-19 and couldn’t reschedule

Based on the application of the “last six games” rule and point system as stated above, here’s where Region 6 currently stands:

1. Lovett 5-1 with 36 points (35 points for five wins; 1 point for one loss)

2. Washington, 4-0 with 29 points (28 points for four wins; 1 point for Pace Academy canceling)

3. South Atlanta, 4-0 with 28 points (28 points for four wins)

4. Pace Academy, 3-1 with 22 points (21 points for three wins, 1 point for one loss, 0 points for one COVID-19 cancelation)

The Lovett Lions have played their final game with McNair canceling their Nov. 13 matchup, so their point total will not change. If Washington, South Atlanta and Pace Academy win out — and no COVID-19 cancelations occur — here’s how the final standings would look:

1. South Atlanta, 6-0 with 42 points (42 points for six wins)

2T. Washington, 5-0 with 36 points (35 points for six wins, 1 point for Pace Academy canceling)

2T. Lovett, 5-1 with 36 points (35 points for five wins, 1 point for one loss)

4. Pace Academy, 4-1 with 29 points (28 points for four wins, 1 point for one loss, 0 points for one COVID-19 cancelation)

In this event, Washington would take the No. 2 seed over Lovett because they don’t have a loss, according to Region 6 president Troy Baker of Pace Academy. It’s worth noting that Lovett beat Washington 31-6 on Sept. 18, but that doesn’t count toward the standings since it wasn’t one of either team’s final six region games.

One more scenario — if South Atlanta were to lose one of its games against KIPP or Columbia and drop to 5-1, and Washington wins, there would be a three-way tie for first place, with Lovett, South Atlanta and Washington all at 36 points. In that event, Washington is region champion, again, because it doesn’t have a loss, and which team takes takes the No. 2 seed between South Atlanta and Lovett would be determined by a coin toss, Baker said.

---

In other COVID-19 news, top-ranked Fitzgerald’s regular season finale against Cook has been canceled, so the Region 1 champion Purple Hurricane finish 9-0, 4-0. Cook finishes 5-4, 2-2 and would remain in fourth place, but there is a gray area created if Early County (5-2, 2-2) loses to Worth County (4-5, 1-3) on Friday. In that event, Cook (2-2) and Early County (2-3) would have uneven records, though Early County beat Cook 43-35 last week. Early County athletic director Craig Storey said the region is currently discussing how to settle that scenario.

In Region 2, the Bleckley County Royals (6-3, 3-2) canceled their game with Southwest amid COVID-19 concerns. If Dodge County beats Washington County on Friday, the Royals would likely end up the No. 4 seed — a scenario almost impossible to imagine two weeks ago when they were ranked No. 4.

Finally, Fannin County’s quest for 10-0 will come up short. The Rebels can now do no better than 9-0 after their game Friday was canceled because their opponent, Coosa, shut down its season due to COVID-19 protocols. With the cancelation, the Rebels are officially Region 7 champions.

OK, onto the previews...

Callaway Cavaliers at Temple Tigers

When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Tigers Stadium, Temple

Records, rankings: Callaway is 5-1, 1-1 in Region 5 and No. 2; Temple is 5-4, 1-2 and unranked.

Last meeting: Callaway won 34-6 in 2019

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Callaway by 8

Notes: The No. 2 Cavs were stunned on the road Tuesday, coming off a bye and losing 36-29 to an unranked Haralson County team that was playing on just four days rest. Kevin Eckleberry of The LaGrange Daily News has the game story. Now it’s the Cavs' turn to play on four days rest. The Cavs have never lost to the Tigers and are 8-0 since the series began in 1998 but, then again, the Cavs had never lost to Haralson County in the six meetings before this week. The Cavs may drop out of the top five with their loss, but more importantly, they’ll need a win just to stay in the playoff hunt. Haralson County is in first place at 2-1, with Callaway, Bremen and Heard County 1-1, while Temple is 1-2. The Tigers are on a two-game skid after winning their region opener over Heard County 34-28 in overtime. They lost 31-23 to Haralson County on Oct. 30, then 15-14 to Bremen last week. Should they lose, they’d stand to be the odd team out of a playoff spot unless Heard County loses out. This is the Tigers' regular season finale.

Bremen Blue Devils at Heard County Braves

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Staples Stadium, Franklin

Records, rankings: Bremen is 5-3, 1-1 and unranked in Region 5; Heard County is 5-3, 1-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Bremen won 17-16 last year.

Maxwell’s projection: Heard County by 3

Notes: There are too many scenarios between the five 5-2A teams to know, but on some level this game will determine playoff seeding. The Blue Devils' win lat season snapped a five-game losing streak that dated back to 2012. Both of the Blue Devils' region games have been competitive — they lost 26-16 to Callaway and are coming off a thrilling 15-14 win over Temple last week in which they took the lead in a 2-point conversion in what could very well be the difference in whether they qualify for the playoffs. The Braves have been up and down this season, starting 4-0 to go from unranked to No. 6, then losing three straight to drop from the rankings. They got back on track last week with a 26-12 win at Haralson County.

Swainsboro Tigers at Toombs County Bulldogs

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Pit at Booster Stadium, Lyons

Records, rankings: Swainsboro is 4-4, 2-1 and unranked; Toombs County is 5-3, 1-2 and unranked.

Last meeting: Toombs County won 31-20 in 2019.

Maxwell’s projection: Even

Notes: Last year, the Bulldogs beat the Tigers, preventing the Tigers from winning Region 2 and nearly helping to create chaos had Jeff Davis beaten Metter, which would have created an unprecedented five-way tie for first place between Metter, Toombs County, Swainsboro, Vidalia and Jeff Davis. This year’s stakes won’t be quite as drastic, though the loser will likely settle for the No. 4 seed. The Bulldogs are on a two-game skid that knocked the from their No. 7 spot in the polls, losing a close one last week to Vidalia (39-36) and to Jeff Davis (35-13) the win before. They beat Bacon County 35-38 in their region opener. Swainsboro is coming off a 15-7 loss to Jeff Davis, but beat East Laurens (48-13) and Bacon County (10-9) in their first two league games.

Dodge County Indians at Washington County Golden Hawks

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, House of Pain, Sandersville

Records, rankings: Dodge County is 4-3, 3-1 in Region 3 and unranked; Washington County is 5-3, 3-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Washington County won 35-14 in 2019.

Maxwell’s projection: Washington County by 2

Notes: The Indians, who are coming off a 35-21 win over No. 8 Northeast last week, can all-but win Region 3 with a win Friday — their finale next week is against Southwest (1-5, 0-4). It would be their first region title since 2017. However, a loss would drop them all the way to a No. 4 seed, assuming they beat Southwest, which would put them at 4-2. The Bleckley County Royals (3-2), whose season ended when Southwest canceled their would-be finale — beat Heard County head-to-head, and would take the No. 3 seed. Should the Golden Hawks win, they’d be in line for the No. 2 seed behind Northeast, which beat them head-to-head. A loss, and they’d take the No. 3 seed at 4-2 — assuming they beat Monticello (2-6, 1-3) next week — since they beat Bleckley County, which would take the No. 4 seed at 3-2.

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.