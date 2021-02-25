Class 2A blog: Round 1 recap; top Round 2 games

In my predictions blog Tuesday, I mentioned the Woodville Wolverines as one to look out for. They’re a potential No. 1 seed who had to forfeit their semifinal matchup in the Region 2 tournament, settling for a No. 3 seed. The Wolverines went on the road to defeat Northeast 66-56 in Round 1.

Rabun County, a No. 3 seed from Region 8, handily defeated Heard County 70-50.

The Pace Academy Knights showed why they’re favorites to win a second consecutive state title, beating Dade County 95-25 in the opening round. In fact, all teams I have advancing to the semis won by double digits — Westside beat Fitzgerald 65-55, Lovett beat Coosa 64-49 and Thomasville beat Putnam County 71-56.

Round 2 boys games to watch

Westside Patriots (17-6) at Washington County Golden Hawks (15-1)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Seeds, rankings: Westside is the No. 3 seed from Region 4 and No. 10; Washington County is the No. 1 seed from Region 3 and No. 3.

Notes: It was this game where I went bold in the predictions, picking the Patriots in a road upset. They won by double digits in their playoff opener, and with a win over the Golden Hawks they’d be in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016, when they played in 3A. The Golden Hawks are coming off a 62-33 win over Jeff Davis in Round 1 and they’re looking to reach the quarters for a second year in a row.

Woodville Wolverines (17-6) at Thomasville Bulldogs (16-1)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Seeds, rankings: Woodville is unranked and the No. 3 seed from Region 2; Thomasville is the No. 1 seed from Region 1 and No. 5.

Notes: As previously mentioned, the Wolverines are a team capable of making a deep run. They have won four straight, all by double digits, since a 47-44 loss to unranked Bacon County on Feb. 10 that knocked them from the rankings. They are looking to reach the quarters for the third time in four years. The Bulldogs won the first title in program history in 2018 but haven’t made it past the second round in their two postseason appearances since.

And now onto the girls. For the latest 2A girls bracket, visit GHSA.net.

A nearly-flawless first round for this bracket, where I only missed Swainsboro beating Lamar County 51-48.

The Early County Lady Bobcats didn’t post the crooked score you’d like to see in the playoff opener of a team you picked to win it all, but the tournament is ultimately about surviving and they did, 61-54 over Putnam County, ranked No. 31 in the MaxPreps computer rankings (Early County is No. 5 in the same poll). The Fannin County Lady Rebels, on the other hand, beat Lovett 65-47 and will look to challenge Early County for the quadrant.

The Washington County Lady Golden Hawks, who I have as finalists, beat Toombs County 75-45.

The Elbert County Lady Blue Devils showed why they’re No. 1 with a 52-14 win over Temple, and in the same quadrant East Laurens beat Northeast 62-39.

In the lower-right quadrant, four ranked teams advanced to the second round, with perhaps Rabun County and its 71-38 win over Haralson County the most impressive.

Round 2 girls games to watch

Rabun County Lady Wildcats (19-6) at Columbia Lady Eagles (16-7)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Seeds, rankings: Rabun County is the No. 2 seed from Region 8 and No. 5; Columbia is the No. 1 seed from Region 6 and No. 10.

Notes: The Lady Wildcats are a win away from their fifth quarterfinals appearance in the last five seasons. Last season, they stumbled late and wound up a No. 4 seed, losing to eventual state champions Douglass 44-42 in the first round. The Lady Eagles, who beat Gordon Central 51-38 in Round 1, are two seasons removed from a 4A semifinals appearance and lost in the first round of the 4A playoffs last year.

Woodville Lady Wolverines (16-4) at Butler Bulldogs (19-4)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Seeds, rankings: Woodville is the No. 2 seed from Region 2 and No. 9; Butler is the No. 1 seed from Region 4 and No. 7.

Notes: The Lady Wolverines opened with a 48-36 win over Dodge County. A win over Butler would put them in the quarters for just the second time since the program began in 2011 — they first qualified in 2017 when they reached the semifinals. They’ve advanced to the second round in each of the past two seasons. Butler beat Berrien 47-37 in Round 1 for their first playoff win since 2011, when they were in 3A and reached the quarterfinals.

