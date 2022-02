Class 2A blog: Region tournament schedules, scores

No. 6 Worth County vs. No. 3 Early County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

At Thomasville

No. 6 Worth County/No. 3 Early County winner vs. No. 2 Fitzgerald, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Berrien vs. No. 1 Thomasville, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

At Thomasville

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At Early County

No. 5 Cook vs. No. 4 Fitzgerald, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Worth County vs. No. 3 Early County, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Thomasville

No. 6 Worth County/No. 3 Early County winner vs. No. 2 Berrien, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Cook/No. 4 Fitzgerald vs. No. 1 Thomasville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At Thomasville

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

REGION 2

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 14

At Toombs County

No. 7 East Laurens vs. No. 6 Toombs County, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

At Vidalia

No. 5 Jeff Davis vs. No. 4 Bacon County, 4 p.m.

No. 7 East Laurens/No. 6 Toombs County winner vs. No. 3 Vidalia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Vidalia

No. 7 East Laurens/No. 6 Toombs County/No. 3 Vidalia vs. No. 2 Woodville-Tompkins, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Jeff Davis/No. 4 Bacon County vs. No. 1 Swainsboro, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At Vidalia

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 14

At Toombs County

No. 7 Bacon County vs. No. 6 Toombs County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

At Vidalia

No. 5 East Laurens vs. No. 4 Jeff Davis, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Bacon County/No. 6 Toombs County winner vs. No. 3 Swainsboro, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

At Vidalia

No. 7 Bacon County/No. 6 Toombs County/No. 3 Swainsboro vs. No. 2 Woodville-Tompkins, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 East Laurens/No. 4 Jeff Davis vs. No. 1 Vidalia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

At Vidalia

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

REGION 3

Girls

Monday, Feb. 14

At higher seed

No. 7 Southwest at No. 6 Jasper County, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At Washington County

No. 5 Bleckley County vs. No. 4 Lamar County, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Southwest/No. 6 Jasper County winner vs. No. 3 Washington County, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At Northeast

No. 7 Southwest/No. 6 Jasper County/No. 3 Wasington County vs. No. 2 Dodge County, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Bleckley County/No. 4 Lamar County winner vs. No. 1 Northeast, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Northeast

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Monday, Feb. 14

At higher seed

No. 7 Bleckley County vs. No. 6 Lamar County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At Washington County

No. 5 Dodge County vs. No. 4 Southwest, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Bleckley County/No. 6 Lamar County winner vs. No. 3 Jasper County, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At Northeast

No. 7 Bleckley County/No. 6 Lamar County/No. 3 Jasper County vs. No. 2 Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Dodge County/No. 4 Southwest vs. No. 1 Washington County, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Northeast

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

REGION 4

At higher seed

Girls

Wednesday, Feb. 16

No. 6 Westside at No. 3 Oglethorpe County, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Butler at No. 4 Putnam County, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 6 Westside/No. 3 Oglethorpe County vs No. 2 Laney, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Butler/No. 4 Putnam County winner vs. No. 1 Josey, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Consolation: 6 p.m.

Championship: 6 p.m.

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 16

No. 6 Oglethorpe County vs. No. 3 Putnam County, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Glenn Hills vs. No. 4 Laney, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 6 Oglethorpe County/No. 3 Putnam County winner vs. No. 2 Westside, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Glenn Hills/No. 4 Laney winner vs. No. 1 Butler, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Consolation: 6 p.m.

Championship: 6 p.m.

REGION 5

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At higher seed

No. 5 Temple vs. No. 4 Bremen, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At Callaway

No. 3 Heard County vs. No. 2 Haralson County, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Temple/No. 4 Bremen vs. No. 1 Callaway, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At Callaway

Consolation: 6 p.m.

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At higher seed

No. 5 Haralson County vs. No. 4 Bremen, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Callaway

No. 3 Temple vs. No. 2 Heard County, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Haralson County/No. 4 Bremen vs. No. 1 Callaway, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Callaway

Consolation: 3 p.m.

Championship: 4:30 p.m.

REGION 6

Girls

At KIPP

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 6B KIPP vs. No. 3A Elite Scholars, 4 p.m.

No. 5B Therrell vs. No. 4A Towers, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5A McNair vs. No. 4B Coretta Scott, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 3B Washington vs. No. 2A South Atlanta, 4 p.m.

No. 3A Elite Scholars vs. No. 2B Lovett, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4B Coretta Scott vs. 1A Columbia, 7 p.m.

No. 4A Towers vs. No. 1B Pace Academy, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 4B Coretta Scott/No. 1A Columbia vs. No. 3A Elite Scholars/No. 2B Lovett, 4 p.m.

No. 3B Washington/No. 2A South Atlanta vs. No. 4A Towers/No. 1B Pace Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Monday, Feb. 14

At Columbia

No. 5B Washington vs. No. 4A McNair, 5 p.m.

No. 5A Towers vs. No. 4B KIPP, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At Columbia

No. 3B Therrell vs. No. 2A South Atlanta, 4 p.m.

No. 3A Elite Scholars vs. No. 2B Lovett, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5B Washington vs. No. 1B Pace Academy, 7 p.m.

No. 4B KIPP vs. No. 1A Columbia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At KIPP

No. 3A Elite Scholars/No. 2B Lovett vs. No. 4B KIPP/ No. 1A Columbia, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3B Therrell/No. 2A South Atlanta vs. No. 5B Washington/No. 1B Pace Academy, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At KIPP

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

REGION 7

At higher seed

Girls

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 7 Coosa at No. 6 Model, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 5 Pepperell at No. 4 Gordon Central, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Coosa/No. 6 Model at No. 3 Dade County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 7 Coosa/No. 6 Model/No. 3 Dade County at No. 2 Chattooga, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Pepperell/No. 4 Gordon Central at No. 1 Fannin County, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Region Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 7 Gordon Central at No. 6 Pepperell, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 5 Fannin County at No. 4 Dade County, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Gordon Central/No. 6 Pepperell at No. 3 Coosa, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 7 Gordon Central/No. 6 Pepperell/No. 3 Coosa at No. 2 Model, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Fannin County/No. 4 Dade County at No. 1 Chattooga, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

REGION 8

Girls

At Rabun County

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 3 Union County vs. No. 2 Elbert County, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Banks County vs. No. 1 Rabun County, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Monday, Feb. 14

At higher seed

No. 5 Riverside Military at No. 4 Banks County, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Rabun County

No. 3 Union County vs. No. 2 Elbert County, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Riverside Military/No. 4 Banks County vs. No. 1 Rabun County, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

At Rabun County

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.