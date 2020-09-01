Class 2A blog: In brief — The season has finally arrived

3. Thomasville

4. Fitzgerald

5. Pace Academy

6. Lovett

7. Washington County

8. Swainsboro

9. Bleckley County

10. Jefferson County

Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter that any Georgia high school football fan should subscribe to, goes more in depth about the rankings in Tuesday’s newsletter.

As has been discussed previously in this blog space, 2A has a new look. Notable additions include Atlanta private school powerhouses Lovett and Pace Academy, while Brooks County, Dublin and Hapeville Charter highlight the departures.

On Thursday, I will preview the top games for Week 1.

In brief:

Here is Callaway’s ticket policy for the season.

Northeast coach Jeremy Wiggins recently spoke with WMGT about the upcoming season.

With the season about to kick off, accessWDUN asks, “Can Rabun County finally top the 2A mountain?” The top-ranked Wildcats, who are six-time defending Region 8 champions, are seeking the first state championship in a program history that dates back to 1949.

Westside made a hype video for its Sept. 4 season opener against against Greene County.

Here are Union County’s attendance guidelines.

GHSF Daily recently compiled a list of the 2A schools with the most victories over the past decade. Only three of the 20 teams on the list have won a 2A title in that span — Heard County (2018), Lovett (2013) and Pace Academy (2015).

WSAV recently profiled the Vidalia Indians, who on Tuesday announced the cancellation of their Sep. 11 season opener following players testing positive for COVID-19.

Here are highlights from Callaway’s scrimmage last week.

Auburn is excited about its true freshman running back, former Callaway standout Tank Bigsby.

Top-ranked Rabun County’s Sept. 11 game against 1A Private’s No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian will be nationally televised on ESPNU as part of the network’s High School Football Showcase. Quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff of Prince Avenue and Gunner Stockton or Rabun County are both rated as 5-stars by recruiting services and have SEC futures. Vandagriff is committed to Georgia; Stockton is committed to South Carolina.

Dodge County moved its opener against Toombs County to Sept. 5.

Putnam County, Toombs County and Dodge County were among the 2A schools offering condolences to former 2A school Brooks County, now in 1A Public, after the tragic killing of Trojans football player Cenquez Jermaine Perry. The Trojans program has been hit hard by tragedy over the years, also losing three players in a car accident in 2013.

Pepperell principal Jamey Alcorn recently posted a video outlining instructions for attendance of the Dragons’ season opener at Haralson County.

Here’s Version 10.0 of Toombs County’s schedule.

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter.