Class 2A blog: Where each region stands ahead of opening week

The GHSA football season kicks off Sept. 2 with the Corky Kell Classic. Class 2A will kickoff two days later. Here is a region-by-region look at where each team stands with regards to COVID-19-related setbacks.
Region 1
Teams: Berrien, Cook, Early County, Fitzgerald, Thomasville, Worth County
Status: All teams practicing with season on track.
Opening week (Sept. 4) schedule:
- Berrien at Long County (3A)
- Cook at Ware County (5A)
- Early County at Seminole County (1A Public)
- Fitzgerald at Cairo (4A)
- Thomasville at Brooks County (1A Public)
- Worth County at Turner County (A Public)
Region 2
Teams: Bacon County, East Laurens, Jeff Davis, Swainsboro, Toombs County, Vidalia
Status: All teams practicing with season on track.
Opening week schedule:
- Atkinson County (1A Public) at Bacon County
- East Laurens (bye)
- Jeff Davis at Lincoln County (1A Public)
- Metter (3A) at Swainsboro
- Dodge County (Region 3) at Toombs County
- Vidalia (bye)
Region 3
Teams: Bleckley County, Dodge County, Lamar County, Monticello, Northeast, Southwest, Washington County
Status: Bibb County School District, which includes Northeast and Southwest, has delayed fall sports until at least October. Both teams can practice in the meantime. All other schools are practicing with the season on track.
Opening week schedule:
- West Laurens (4A) at Bleckley County
- Dodge County at Toombs County (Region 2)
- Pike County (3A) at Lamar County
- Monticello at Mount de Sales (1A Private)
- Washington County at Baldwin (4A)
Region 4
Teams: Butler, Glenn Hills, Jefferson County, Josey, Laney, Oglethorpe County, Putnam County, Westside
Status: All teams practicing with season on track.
Opening week schedule:
- Butler at Bryan County (1A Public)
- Glenn Hills at Therrell (Region 6)
- Jefferson County at Thomson (3A)
- Josey at Laney on Sept. 5
- Oglethorpe County at Athens Christian (1A Private)
- Putnam County (bye)
- Westside at Greene County (1A Public)
Region 5
Teams: Bremen, Callaway, Haralson County, Heard County, Temple
Status: All teams practicing with season on track.
Opening week schedule:
- Bremen at Landmark Christian (1A Public)
- Callaway (bye)
- Pepperell (Region 7) at Haralson County
- South Atlanta (Region 6) at Heard County
- Temple at Bowdon (1A Public)
Region 6
Teams: Columbia, KIPP, Lovett, McNair, Pace Academy, South Atlanta, Therrell, Towers, Washington
Status: DeKalb County School District, of which Columbia, McNair and Towers are members, has delayed the fall season through Sept. 30. Those teams are currently limited to conditioning only. All other teams are practicing, with the season on track.
Opening week schedule:
- KIPP at Central-Carrollton (4A)
- Westminster (3A) at Lovett
- Holy Innocents’ (1A Private) at Pace Academy
- South Atlanta at Heard County (Region 5)
- Glenn Hills (Region 4) at Therrell
- Washington at South Cobb (6A)
Region 7
Teams: Chattooga, Coosa, Dade County, Fannin County, Gordon Central, Model, Pepperell
Status: All teams are practicing with the season on track.
Opening week schedule:
- Chattooga at Adairsville (3A)
- Coosa (bye)
- Dade County at Gordon Lee (1A Public)
- Fannin County at Union County (Region 8)
- Woodland-Cartersville (5A) at Gordon Central
- Model at Sonoraville (3A)
- Pepperell at Haralson County (Region 5)
Region 8
Teams: Banks County, Elbert County, Rabun County, Riverside Military, Union County
Status: Riverside Military cancelled its season. All other teams are practicing, with the season on track.
Opening week schedule:
- Commerce (1A Public) at Banks County
- Hart County (3A) at Elbert County
- Rabun County at Ridgeland (4A)
- Fannin County (Region 7) at Union County
