Class 2A blog: Where each region stands ahead of opening week

Opening week (Sept. 4) schedule:

Berrien at Long County (3A)

Cook at Ware County (5A)

Early County at Seminole County (1A Public)

Fitzgerald at Cairo (4A)

Thomasville at Brooks County (1A Public)

Worth County at Turner County (A Public)

Region 2

Teams: Bacon County, East Laurens, Jeff Davis, Swainsboro, Toombs County, Vidalia

Status: All teams practicing with season on track.

Opening week schedule:

Atkinson County (1A Public) at Bacon County

East Laurens (bye)

Jeff Davis at Lincoln County (1A Public)

Metter (3A) at Swainsboro

Dodge County (Region 3) at Toombs County

Vidalia (bye)

Region 3

Teams: Bleckley County, Dodge County, Lamar County, Monticello, Northeast, Southwest, Washington County

Status: Bibb County School District, which includes Northeast and Southwest, has delayed fall sports until at least October. Both teams can practice in the meantime. All other schools are practicing with the season on track.

Opening week schedule:

West Laurens (4A) at Bleckley County

Dodge County at Toombs County (Region 2)

Pike County (3A) at Lamar County

Monticello at Mount de Sales (1A Private)

Washington County at Baldwin (4A)

Region 4

Teams: Butler, Glenn Hills, Jefferson County, Josey, Laney, Oglethorpe County, Putnam County, Westside

Status: All teams practicing with season on track.

Opening week schedule:

Butler at Bryan County (1A Public)

Glenn Hills at Therrell (Region 6)

Jefferson County at Thomson (3A)

Josey at Laney on Sept. 5

Oglethorpe County at Athens Christian (1A Private)

Putnam County (bye)

Westside at Greene County (1A Public)

Region 5

Teams: Bremen, Callaway, Haralson County, Heard County, Temple

Status: All teams practicing with season on track.

Opening week schedule:

Bremen at Landmark Christian (1A Public)

Callaway (bye)

Pepperell (Region 7) at Haralson County

South Atlanta (Region 6) at Heard County

Temple at Bowdon (1A Public)

Region 6

Teams: Columbia, KIPP, Lovett, McNair, Pace Academy, South Atlanta, Therrell, Towers, Washington

Status: DeKalb County School District, of which Columbia, McNair and Towers are members, has delayed the fall season through Sept. 30. Those teams are currently limited to conditioning only. All other teams are practicing, with the season on track.

Opening week schedule:

KIPP at Central-Carrollton (4A)

Westminster (3A) at Lovett

Holy Innocents’ (1A Private) at Pace Academy

South Atlanta at Heard County (Region 5)

Glenn Hills (Region 4) at Therrell

Washington at South Cobb (6A)

Region 7

Teams: Chattooga, Coosa, Dade County, Fannin County, Gordon Central, Model, Pepperell

Status: All teams are practicing with the season on track.

Opening week schedule:

Chattooga at Adairsville (3A)

Coosa (bye)

Dade County at Gordon Lee (1A Public)

Fannin County at Union County (Region 8)

Woodland-Cartersville (5A) at Gordon Central

Model at Sonoraville (3A)

Pepperell at Haralson County (Region 5)

Region 8

Teams: Banks County, Elbert County, Rabun County, Riverside Military, Union County

Status: Riverside Military cancelled its season. All other teams are practicing, with the season on track.

Opening week schedule:

Commerce (1A Public) at Banks County

Hart County (3A) at Elbert County

Rabun County at Ridgeland (4A)

Fannin County (Region 7) at Union County

