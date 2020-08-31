Coaches discuss expectations for Corky Kell Classic

Coaches Dave Svehla (West Forsyth) and Lenny Gregory (Collins Hill) lay out their expectations for the season Corky Kell Classic in the 57th episode of the “Georgia Prep Sports: From a Distance” video podcast.
The Corky Kell’s nine games will be played at nine home stadiums and will be televised on WGCL-TV or Peachtree TV.
Svehla, in his first season at the helm of the Wolverines, will host Mays Wednesday in the first day of the classic, which dates back to 1992. Gregory’s Eagles face Carrollton Saturday night in Suwanee.
Watch the interviews here:
2020 Corky Kell Classic schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 2
5:30 p.m. - Carver at Cherokee
10 minutes after first game - Mays at West Forsyth
Thursday, Sept. 3
5:30 p.m. - Brookwood at Dacula
10 minutes after first game - McEachern at North Gwinnett
Friday, Sept. 4
5:30 p.m. - Kell at Walton
10 minutes after first game - Parkview at Mill Creek
Saturday, Sept. 5
11 a.m. - Carrollton at Collins Hill
10 minutes after first game - Lowndes at Archer
10 minutes after second game - Denmark at Greater Atlanta Christian
