Coaches discuss expectations for Corky Kell Classic

Collins Hill tight end James Smith (7, left) celebrates his rushing touchdown with quarterback Sam Horn (21) in the final game of the 2019 season in Suwanee. (Jason Getz/Special)
Collins Hill tight end James Smith (7, left) celebrates his rushing touchdown with quarterback Sam Horn (21) in the final game of the 2019 season in Suwanee. (Jason Getz/Special)

High schools | 1 hour ago
By AJC Sports

Coaches Dave Svehla (West Forsyth) and Lenny Gregory (Collins Hill) lay out their expectations for the season Corky Kell Classic in the 57th episode of the “Georgia Prep Sports: From a Distance” video podcast.

The Corky Kell’s nine games will be played at nine home stadiums and will be televised on WGCL-TV or Peachtree TV.

Svehla, in his first season at the helm of the Wolverines, will host Mays Wednesday in the first day of the classic, which dates back to 1992. Gregory’s Eagles face Carrollton Saturday night in Suwanee.

Watch the interviews here:

2020 Corky Kell Classic schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 2

5:30 p.m. - Carver at Cherokee

10 minutes after first game - Mays at West Forsyth

Thursday, Sept. 3

5:30 p.m. - Brookwood at Dacula

10 minutes after first game - McEachern at North Gwinnett

Friday, Sept. 4

5:30 p.m. - Kell at Walton

10 minutes after first game - Parkview at Mill Creek

Saturday, Sept. 5

11 a.m. - Carrollton at Collins Hill

10 minutes after first game - Lowndes at Archer

10 minutes after second game - Denmark at Greater Atlanta Christian

