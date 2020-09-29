Class 2A blog: In brief — Haralson Co. ranked for 1st time since ’76

For the second week in a row, Early County climbs up a spot without playing a game and now sits at No. 7. The Bobcats have been quarantined for two weeks over contact tracing concerns despite there being no reported COVID-19 cases. They’re set to resume play Friday at home against 4A’s Westover.

Bleckley County moved up a spot to No. 8 after edging Vidalia 21-14.

No. 7 Toombs County exits the rankings following its 27-7 loss to 4A’s unranked West Laurens.

Debuting at No. 10 are the Haralson County Rebels, who trounced Model 49-7 to improve to 4-0. The Rebels are ranked for the first time since 1976, when — six years before The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution merged — the Atlanta Journal had them ranked No. 7. The Rebels were reclassified ahead of this season after spending the last 14 years in 3A, where they are coming off back-to-back 8-3 seasons.

Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:

1. (1) Callaway (3-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (4-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (3-1)

4. (5) Lovett (2-1)

5. (6) Thomasville (2-2)

6. (10) Heard County (4-0)

7. (8) Early County (2-0)

8. (9) Bleckley County (3-1)

9. (4) Pace Academy (1-1)

10. (NR) Haralson County (4-0)

Out: No. 7 Toombs County

