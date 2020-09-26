X

Class 2A blog: Week 4 Friday night recap

By Adam Krohn

To start the week, the Callaway Cavaliers became Class 2A’s top-ranked team. On Friday, they proved why. In a rematch of last year’s 2A quarterfinals, the Cavs traveled to Atlanta and beat 3A’s Douglass Astros 35-0 to improve to 2-0.

Kevin Eckleberry has the writeup for The LaGrange Daily News.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:

  • In a game scheduled at the last minute, the No. 2 Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane traveled to and beat the Jefferson County Warriors 14-12 to move to 4-0 and dropped the Warriors to 0-2. The Warriors needed an opponent coming off of quarantine, and the Purple Hurricane had Dodge County cancel on them because of COVID-19 concerns.
  • The No. 3 Rabun County Wildcats moved to 3-1 after beating Bremen 48-34 on the road, dropping the Blue Devils to 2-2. AccessWDUN has a brief on the game.
  • The No. 4 Pace Academy Knights hosted and lost to 3A’s unranked Westminster 7-3 to drop to 1-1. All of the game’s points were scored in the first half.
  • In Region 6 action, the No. 5 Lovett Lions made easy work of the host Therrell Panthers, winning 43-0 to improve to 2-1, 2-0. The Panthers dropped to 1-2, 0-1.
  • The No. 6 Thomasville Bulldogs are 2-2 after losing to 4A’s No. 7 Bainbridge on the road by a score of 21-7. Tim Mores has gave coverage for the Thomasville Times Enterprise.
  • The No. 7 Toombs County Bulldogs lost to 4A’s West Laurens 27-7 on the road to drop to 2-1. The Bulldogs were originally set to play Mitchell County, but they canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
  • The No. 9 Bleckley County Royals beat the Vidalia Indians 21-14 on the road to improve to 3-1 and drop Vidalia to 0-2. Dave Whitaker has coverage for The Bleckley Progress.
  • The No. 10 Heard County Braves hosted and beat 1A Private’s No. 10 Darlington by a score of 35-30 to move to 4-0. Russ Massa’s game coverage is on NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com.
  • On bye: No. 8 Early County (quarantined)

