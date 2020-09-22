Class 2A blog: In brief — Callaway tops; Cook upsets; Jeff Davis 3-0

Outside of the top-three shakeup, Bremen was removed from the rankings after a winless Pepperell beat them 30-8. Pepperell’s record was deceiving, however, as they opened the season against two very competitive teams from Region 5 in Haralson County and Heard County, all while trying to find a rhythm without there starting quarterback, who may be lost for the season to injury. Pepperell found its rhythm on Friday.

Bremen’s loss paved the way for the Heard County Braves to return to the rankings. They’ve spent the first three weeks rotating in and out of the polls while going 3-0.

Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:

1. (2) Callaway (2-0)

2. (3) Fitzgerald (3-0)

3. (1) Rabun County (2-1)

4. (4) Pace Academy (1-0)

5. (5) Lovett (1-1)

6. (6) Thomasville (2-1)

7. (7) Toombs County (2-0)

8. (9) Early County (2-0)

9. (10) Bleckley County (2-1)

10. (NR) Heard County (3-0)

Out: No. 8 Bremen

---

