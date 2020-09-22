Class 2A blog: In brief — Callaway tops; Cook upsets; Jeff Davis 3-0

The new rankings were released on Sunday and there’s a new team at the top in 2A: the Callaway Cavaliers. They opened the 2019 season ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, but lost 10-7 to Opelika in their opener and never regained that distinction. But this season they’ve looked dominant through two games, particularly on the defensive end, with both wins over 4A schools. On Friday, they smothered a Hardaway team littered with D-I talent by a score of 17-6.
The Cavs appear to be every bit as strong as last season despite the graduation of five-star running back Tank Bigbsy, now at Auburn. Charlie Dixon, a D-I prospect in his own right, has taken over as the lead back and has been highly effective with four touchdowns thus far. Quarterback Demetrius Coleman, defensive back Jalin Shepard and defensive lineman Keshawn Suggs are all AJC preseason all-state team selections.
Up next the Cavs play Douglass, formerly of 2A, in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals, which the Cavs won 41-20.
As deserving as Callaway is of a No. 1 ranking, I still don’t believe the Rabun County Wildcats losing to a No. 2-ranked team from a higher classification (4A) was enough to justify booting them from the top spot, much less out of the top two. But that’s what the pollsters did to the Wildcats, who lost 28-14 to Jefferson. It was the second week in a row they’d faced a someone rated as a five-star playing at quarterback, and they were 1-1 in those games with a five-star of their own in Gunner Stockton.
However, with the two-touchdown loss, coupled with the strong play of Callaway and now-No. 2 Fitzgerald, it’s easy to see and justify the thinking behind the rankings shakeup in 2A.
Outside of the top-three shakeup, Bremen was removed from the rankings after a winless Pepperell beat them 30-8. Pepperell’s record was deceiving, however, as they opened the season against two very competitive teams from Region 5 in Haralson County and Heard County, all while trying to find a rhythm without there starting quarterback, who may be lost for the season to injury. Pepperell found its rhythm on Friday.
Bremen’s loss paved the way for the Heard County Braves to return to the rankings. They’ve spent the first three weeks rotating in and out of the polls while going 3-0.
Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:
1. (2) Callaway (2-0)
2. (3) Fitzgerald (3-0)
3. (1) Rabun County (2-1)
4. (4) Pace Academy (1-0)
5. (5) Lovett (1-1)
6. (6) Thomasville (2-1)
7. (7) Toombs County (2-0)
8. (9) Early County (2-0)
9. (10) Bleckley County (2-1)
10. (NR) Heard County (3-0)
Out: No. 8 Bremen
Before I jump into “In brief”, I want to quickly encourage you to subscribe to “The Class 2A Blogcast”, hosted by me. This week, I’m joined by guest Stan Awtrey, a longtime AJC contributor who currently covers Class 5A. In addition, I will discuss the potential chaos that could ensue should the pandemic rear its ugly head in the middle of the state playoffs.
You can listen and subscribe to the Class 2A Blogcast on Apple or Spotify, among other platforms. Thanks for listening!
In brief:
- On Oct. 5, the GHSA executive committee will meet to discuss, among other things, a proposal to replace “mini games" tiebreakers that determine region playoff spots and/or seeding. Here are the details.
- The No. 7 Toombs County Bulldogs’ game against Mitchell County, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled. The Bulldogs will now play at West Laurens.
- You can watch Haralson County’s 21-10 win over Bowdon in its entirety here.
- Region 1′s Cook Hornets pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the season thus far, beating defending 1A Public champions Irwin County, 21-20, despite being 30-point underdogs. The Hornets are 1-1 in Jamie Rogers' second season with the program. They went 4-8 last season in 3A.
- Bleckley County’s players of the week are Beau Dubois (offensive), Demetrius Pope (defensive) and Tyler Wilcox (special teams). The Royals, ranked No. 9, beat South Atlanta 44-6 to improve to 2-1.
- Here’s game coverage of Bleckley County’s win from The Bleckley Progress. You can watch the game in its entirety here.
- Here’s what fans attending the Bleckley County-Vidalia game need to know.
- Bacon County’s Terriyon Moore was nominated for play of the week by Recruit Georgia for his touchdown reception in the Red Raiders' 42-21 win over Berrien.
- No. 2 Fitzgerald’s offensive line of Xavier Walker, Kamario Coffee, Rajon Dees, Jakwon Bishop and Altonio Belmer earned offensive players of the game honors for their job in the Purple Hurricane’s 42-6 win over 1A Public’s then-No. 9 Turner County. EJ Lightsey was defensive player of the game. Mario Clark was overall POG.
- Here’s 40 seconds of broken tackles and stiff arms, courtesy of Toombs County. The Bulldogs beat 3A’s Tattnall County 37-14.
- Here are some highlights from Callaway’s win over Hardaway.
- Pepperell sophomore running back DJ Rogers was a big reason why the Dragons (1-2) dominated in a 30-8 win over Bremen, rushing for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.
- Here’s Michael Baron’s writeup of Pepperell’s first win of the season for the Rome News-Tribune.
- Union County’s Carson Walker celebrated the one-year anniversary of his ACL surgery with 158 yards rushing and two touchdowns, plus a 90-yard kickoff return score in the Panthers' 39-19 win over Chestatee. He tallied most of his stats in the first half. The Panthers are 1-2.
- Dade County’s Brodie Swader had 267 all-purpose yards, including 176 receiving yards and a touchdown and a 70-yard punt return in a 44-13 win over Cedar Bluff (Ala.). Dade County amassed 352 total yards of offense. That marked the Wolverines' first win under first-year coach Jeff Poston. The Wolverines are 1-1.
- Laney was shut down Sept. 21 and 22 due to positive COVID-19 results. The Wildcats have played just one game thus far — a 6-2 loss to 6A’s Grovetown on Friday — and there’s been no indication that their game this week against 1A Public’s Lincoln County will be affected.
- WJBF has coverage of 2A schools Washington County, Swainsboro, Laney, Westside and Vidalia in its Football Friday Night program.
- Here’s highlights from Jeff Davis' 14-6 win over 3A’s Brantley County. The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 including a season-opening 24-14 win over then-No. 9 Lincoln County. The Jackets have had two interceptions returned for touchdowns in each of their last two games.
- Rabun County’s Gunner Stockton was recently named as WSB’s athlete of the week.
- Dorien Foots' late interception clinched a 12-6 Swainsboro win over 6A’s Statesboro. The once-ranked Tigers are 2-1.
- Gordon County (1-2) jumped into the win column with a 31-20 win over 4A’s Southeast Whitfield.
- Model (2-1) is looking to build of last year’s playoff-qualifying season and have won two in a row after beating 1A Public’s Trion 31-0 to improve to 2-1.
- WRBL has a highlight touchdown run from Callaway’s Charlie Dixon.
- WLTZ awarded Callaway’s Jalin Shephard with play of the night honors.
- WTXL has highlights of Thomasville’s 30-7 win over 4A’s Cairo. The No. 6 Bulldogs are 2-1.
- The Putnam County War Eagles are 2-0 after beating Monticello 49-0, which marks their first shutout since 2015. They’re off to a wild start, having beaten 3A’s Morgan County 5-2 in their opener.
- Copper Basin (Tenn.) needs an opponent to host on Friday. Union County has a nine-game schedule, is off this week and is only 45 minutes away. However, Copper Basin’s coach said the Panthers aren’t playing because of COVID-19.
- Looking for a game to fill the schedule? Go here.
- Just-transferred Chief Borders, a Florida commit, dressed for Heard County’s game and made an immediate impact for the Braves in their 35-20 win over Manchester, which helped to propel them back inside the top 10. (See Borders' stats below in the GHSF Daily’s “top performances”.) Borders was ruled eligible to play for the Braves after being ruled ineligible to play after transferring from Carrollton to McEachern.
- Coosa grad Chris Jones is still doing big things a decade into his NFL career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
- The Macon Telegraph covered Bibb County’s return to football, which came last Friday, which included 2A’s Northeast Raiders and Southwest Patriots. The Raiders beat Therrell 34-20 and the Patriots won’t debut until Friday against 1A Public’s Randolph-Clay.
- Here’s an insider’s look at Auburn’s offensive line, which includes Callaway alumni Keiondre Jones and Tate Johnson.
- No. 4 Pace Academy canceled its game against 1A Private’s top-ranked ELCA, but not because of COVID-19, but rather...a wet field.
- Rabun County’s Jaybo Shaw was recently named Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s coach of the week for the Wildcats' win over Prince Avenue.
- As Fannin County coach Chad Cheatham reminds us — be very cautious when depending on MaxPreps' user contributor model for information.
- GHSF Daily’s top performers from 2A are Bacon County running back Bruce Brown (186 rushing yards, two touchdowns on 19 carries); Haralson County running back-free safety Marc Harris (166 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, 14 tackles, forced fumble); Heard County linebacker Chief Borders (10 tackles, two for losses, a sack); Putnam County receiver-defensive back Malik Thornton (six receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns, an intercepted a pass); South Atlanta running back Keywon Brown (166 yards, a touchdown on 16 carries)
