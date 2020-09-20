Football rankings: Callaway is new No. 1 in 2A

Rabun County ceded its No. 1 ranking after losing to a No. 2-ranked team from a higher classification. Eagle’s Landing Christian did not.
Rabun lost to No. 2 Jefferson of Class 4A 28-14 last week, and the Tigers find themselves No. 3 in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2A rankings behind No. 1 Callaway and No. 2 Fitzgerald. Callaway, a state semifinalist last year, is 2-0 with victories over Troup and Hardaway.
ELCA lost to No. 2 Blessed Trinity of Class 5A 38-14 on Saturday but stayed on top of its class. ELCA has lost only three games since 2016, only one to a Class 1A opponent, and that loss was avenged in the playoffs.
Eight teams are new to the rankings this week. Most notable are Ola, for the first time in school history, and Northwest Whitfield, for the first time since 2000. Both are 3-0.
Class 7A
1. (1) Grayson (3-0)
2. (2) Lowndes (3-0)
3. (4) North Gwinnett (3-0)
4. (5) Colquitt County (1-0)
5. (8) Mill Creek (1-0)
6. (9) Brookwood (2-0)
7. (3) Parkview (1-1)
8. (10) Norcross (2-0)
9. (NR) North Cobb (3-0)
10. (NR) Milton (1-0)
Out: No. 6 Collins Hill, No. 7 Marietta
Class 6A
1. (1) Valdosta (2-0)
2. (2) Lee County (2-0)
3. (5) Westlake (1-0)
4. (6) Buford (1-1)
5. (4) Dacula (0-2)
6. (7) Richmond Hill (2-1)
7. (8) Allatoona (2-0)
8. (10) Douglas County (3-0)
9. (9) Carrollton (0-1)
10. (3) Rome (1-1)
Class 5A
1. (1) Warner Robins (1-1)
2. (2) Blessed Trinity (1-0)
3. (3) Cartersville (3-0)
4. (5) Ware County (2-0)
5. (6) Veterans (3-0)
6. (8) Calhoun (2-1)
7. (10) St. Pius (1-0)
8. (4) Coffee (2-1)
9. (NR) Ola (3-0)
10. (7) Woodward Academy (0-2)
Out: No. 9 Clarke Central
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (2-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (2-0)
3. (3) Benedictine (3-0)
4. (5) Stephenson (0-0)
5. (7) Carver-Columbus (1-0)
6. (8) Jenkins (0-0)
7. (4) Bainbridge (0-2)
8. (9) Flowery Branch (2-1)
9. (6) Hapeville Charter (0-1)
10. (NR) Northwest Whitfield (3-0)
Out: No. 10 Westside-Macon
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)
2. (2) Crisp County (2-0)
3. (3) Oconee County (3-0)
4. (4) Peach County (1-1)
5. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)
6. (7) Pierce County (3-0)
7. (5) Sandy Creek (1-1)
8. (9) White County (3-0)
9. (10) Rockmart (1-1)
10. (NR) Thomson (3-0)
Out: No. 8 Westminster
Class 2A
1. (2) Callaway (2-0)
2. (3) Fitzgerald (3-0)
3. (1) Rabun County (2-1)
4. (4) Pace Academy (1-0)
5. (5) Lovett (1-1)
6. (6) Thomasville (2-1)
7. (7) Toombs County (2-0)
8. (9) Early County (2-0)
9. (10) Bleckley County (2-1)
10. (NR) Heard County (3-0)
Out: No. 8 Bremen
Class 1A (Public)
1. (1) Brooks County (2-0)
2. (3) Metter (2-0)
3. (5) Macon County (1-0)
4. (NR) Schley County (2-0)
5. (4) Irwin County (0-2)
6. (6) Clinch County (1-1)
7. (7) Commerce (2-1)
8. (2) Wilcox County (1-1)
9. (8) Dublin (0-1)
10. (NR) Charlton County (2-0)
Out: No. 9 Turner County, No. 10 Pelham
Class 1A (Private)
1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-1)
2. (2) Athens Academy (2-0)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-1)
4. (4) Wesleyan (3-0)
5. (5) Fellowship Christian (2-0)
6. (6) Holy Innocents' (0-2)
7. (7) Savannah Christian (3-0)
8. (8) North Cobb Christian (3-0)
9. (9) Trinity Christian (2-1)
10. (10) Darlington (2-0)
