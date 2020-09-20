Football rankings: Callaway is new No. 1 in 2A

Rabun lost to No. 2 Jefferson of Class 4A 28-14 last week, and the Tigers find themselves No. 3 in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2A rankings behind No. 1 Callaway and No. 2 Fitzgerald. Callaway, a state semifinalist last year, is 2-0 with victories over Troup and Hardaway.

Explore Friday night highlights

ELCA lost to No. 2 Blessed Trinity of Class 5A 38-14 on Saturday but stayed on top of its class. ELCA has lost only three games since 2016, only one to a Class 1A opponent, and that loss was avenged in the playoffs.