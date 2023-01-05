Class 2A blog: Checking in on boys stat leaders

Through eight games, McNair guard Malachi Jackson leads all scorers with a 22.4-point average, including an eye-opening 68% from behind the 3-point line on 25-for-37 shooting.

Albert Wilson III, a forward for No. 10 North Cobb Christian, is total points leader with 266 in 12 games, and his 22.2-point scoring average is second to Jackson. Guard Eren Banks of No. 7 Putnam County is the only other player averaging 20 points or more with 20.4 in 10 games, and he also leads the state in steals with an average of 3.5 in 10 games.