Class 2A blog: Checking in on boys stat leaders

On Monday, we took a look at 2A’s statistical leaders on the girls’ side. Now we’ll look at the boys state leaders, as reported by coaches to MaxPreps. As of this blog posting Thursday, the minimum requirement for games played is six.
Through eight games, McNair guard Malachi Jackson leads all scorers with a 22.4-point average, including an eye-opening 68% from behind the 3-point line on 25-for-37 shooting.
Albert Wilson III, a forward for No. 10 North Cobb Christian, is total points leader with 266 in 12 games, and his 22.2-point scoring average is second to Jackson. Guard Eren Banks of No. 7 Putnam County is the only other player averaging 20 points or more with 20.4 in 10 games, and he also leads the state in steals with an average of 3.5 in 10 games.
Wilson III also leads the state in average and total rebounds with 138, good for an 11.5 average. Washington’s Kameryn Fountain co-leads with an 11.5 average in 10 games, followed by Rockmart’s Tristan Anderson (11.3), Northeast’s Cadricus Stanley (11.2), Elite Scholars’ Mekhi Woods (11.1) and Walker’s Moustapha Diop (11.0), who leads the state with 43 blocks in 12 games, good for a state-best 3.6 average.
Wilson III has two teammates leading the state in other categories. CJ Wallace leads the state with 5.3 assists through 13 games and 69 total, which is also tops. Christian Hernandez has the most 3-point field goals made with 44 in 12 games.
