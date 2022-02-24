Class 2A blog: 3 top seeds fall in Round 1

I also didn’t predict Region 7′s No. 4-seed Coosa beating Region 5′s top seed, Callaway, 52-48 on the boys’ side. Callaway was ranked No. 9.

Before I go any further, I wanted to point out a mistake I made in my predictions. I did not mean to pick the Washington County girls to lose in the opening round to Early County. See, what had happened was...I had multiple tabs open while I was filling out my brackets and, you see, Early County’s boys and girls are Region 1′s No. 2 seed, meaning they show up in the same spot on both the boys’ and girls’ brackets. I had the Early County boys beating Dodge County, which they did, and I thought I had the boys’ bracket open when I advanced Early County to the second round. But I moved the Early County girls ahead, over Washington County, and never caught the oversight. Washington County sure did, however, as the Golden Hawks beat Early County 78-27.