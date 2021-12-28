Class 1A private blog: A look at the top boys teams, players

The No. 2-ranked Scots, who reached the second round last year, are led by seniors Anthony Arrington (25.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.2 steals), Quentin Alterman (11.9 points, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals) and Bradley Banner (10.3 points). Their rotation is seven players deep, with six of them seniors.

North Cobb Christian (7-3, 0-0 Region 7)

After being eliminated in Round 1 last year as a No. 4 seed, the Eagles are now a top five team. Freshman Josh Dixon is a big reason why, and he leads the team with averages of 20.2s and 4.2 assists to just 0.4 turnovers. Junior Albert Wilson averages 15.9 points and a team-leading 9.6 rebounds.

Providence (7-5, 0-0 Region 5)

The No. 4 Storm reached the second round last year. Their top three scorers — Tony Carpio (21.7 points), Sam Witt (13.5) and Chance Thacker (13.4) — are seniors. Caprio also leads the team in rebounds (8.5) and blocks (two), while Thacker leads the team in assists with 4.4.

WD Mohammed (5-2, 1-1 Region 2)

The Caliphs were eliminated in the first round last year as a No. 4 seed but, like North Cobb Christian, they’re a top 5 team, coming in at No. 5. Bilal Abdur-Rahman leads the team and 1A Private averaging 25 points, and he also has a team-leading 6.6 assists and four steals a game. Tyshawn Boyce has 19.4 points, 12.rebounds and 2.6 blocks. Both are juniors.

Top players

PG David Thomas, ELCA

6-foot-2, 180-pound junior

Thomas is rated as a 4-star and the No. 113 player in the country for the Class of 2023, according to Rivals. He holds a Power 5 offer from LSU and two mid-major offers.

C DK Manyiel, Greenforest

7-foot, 200-pound junior

Manyiel holds offers from Old Dominion, UAB and Vanderbilt, with Georgia Tech showing interest. Rivals has him as a 3-star ranked No. 142 for the Class of 2023. He averages six rebounds, two assists, 2.3 steals and 2.8 blocks.

G Anthony Arrington, Galloway

6-foot-2 senior

Arrington is the only returning AJC all-state first-team selection and he’s averaging 25.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals. He has a reported six mid-major offers.

G Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage

6-foot-4, 170-pound sophomore

Abernathy earned second-team all-state honors last season, becoming the only freshman to make an AJC all-state team, regardless of classification.

G Jalen Forrest, Greenforest

6-foot-4 senior

Forrest leads the Eagles in scoring, averaging 17 points. He also chips in 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals. He holds six mid-major offers.

Other notable players: Chance Thacker (senior, Providence), Julius King (senior, First Presbyterian), Bilal Abdur-Rahman (junior, Mohammed), Oscar Lynch (senior, Pinecrest), CJ Brown (sophomore, Walker), Camden Parada (sophomore, Aquinas), Jakaden Barkley (junior, Excel Christian), Tony Carpio (senior, Providence), Josh Dixon (freshman, North Cobb Christian), Quintin Alterman (senior, Galloway), Tyshawn Boyce (junior, Mohammed), Caleb Wilson (freshman, Holy Innocents’)