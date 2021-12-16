Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 5A, Lithia Springs and Walnut Grove replaced Jones County and Mundy’s Mill in the poll and 7-0 Eagle’s Landing continues to lead the rankings at No. 1. Class 4A No. 1 Baldwin is 7-0 and McDonough, Monroe, Fayette County and Mays round out the top 5. Also, Miller Grove replaced Marist at No. 10 following last week’s 37-33 win over the War Eagles.

Windsor Forest rose to No. 1 in Class 3A and 7-0 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe made its debut at No. 10 following a 7-0 start. In Class 2A, Columbia jumped Pace Academy for No. 1 and remains unbeaten within the state. The Class 2A poll also saw Vidalia, Rabun County and Lovett replace Laney, Chattooga and Swainsboro. George Walton replaced Mt. Vernon at No. 10 in the Class A Private poll and Portal moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class A Private behind No. 1 Drew Charter.