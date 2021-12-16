Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Newton improved to 9-0 and recently scored an 85-62 win over Greenforest Christian last Friday to validate its status. No. 2 Pebblebrook is 7-1 and remains unbeaten within the state. The 7A poll also saw McEachern return to the poll at No. 6 following a 64-54 win over No. 9 North Gwinnett. Class 6A saw Shiloh move up a spot to No. 4 and Alexander and Grovetown replace Lanier and Tucker in the poll.
In Class 5A, Lithia Springs and Walnut Grove replaced Jones County and Mundy’s Mill in the poll and 7-0 Eagle’s Landing continues to lead the rankings at No. 1. Class 4A No. 1 Baldwin is 7-0 and McDonough, Monroe, Fayette County and Mays round out the top 5. Also, Miller Grove replaced Marist at No. 10 following last week’s 37-33 win over the War Eagles.
Windsor Forest rose to No. 1 in Class 3A and 7-0 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe made its debut at No. 10 following a 7-0 start. In Class 2A, Columbia jumped Pace Academy for No. 1 and remains unbeaten within the state. The Class 2A poll also saw Vidalia, Rabun County and Lovett replace Laney, Chattooga and Swainsboro. George Walton replaced Mt. Vernon at No. 10 in the Class A Private poll and Portal moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class A Private behind No. 1 Drew Charter.
Class 7A
1. Newton
2. Pebblebrook
3. Berkmar
4. Grayson
5. Milton
6. McEachern
7. Norcross
8. South Gwinnett
9. North Gwinnett
10. Archer
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Wheeler
3. Osborne
4. Shiloh
5. Centennial
6. Kell
7. Statesboro
8. Westlake
9. Alexander
10. Grovetown
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing
2. Tri-Cities
3. St. Pius
4. Southwest DeKalb
5. Jonesboro
6. Chapel Hill
7. Lithia Springs
8. Walnut Grove
9. Calhoun
10. Lithonia
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. McDonough
3. Monroe
4. Fayette County
5. Mays
6. Jefferson
7. Westover
8. Spencer
9. North Oconee
10. Miller Grove
Class 3A
1. Windsor Forest
2. Sandy Creek
3. Salem
4. LaFayette
5. Thomson
6. Cross Creek
7. Americus-Sumter
8. Johnson-Savannah
9. Greater Atlanta Christian
10.Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Class 2A
1. Columbia
2. Pace Academy
3. Westside-Augusta
4. Thomasville
5. Butler
6. Washington County
7. Vidalia
8. Putnam County
9. Rabun County
10. Lovett
Class A Private
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Galloway
3. North Cobb Christian
4. Providence Christian
5. WD Mohamed
6. Christian Heritage
7. King’s Ridge
8. Darlington
9. Mt. Pisgah
10. George Walton Academy
Class A Public
1. Drew
2. Portal
3. Social Circle
4. Chattahoochee County
5. Dublin
6. Turner County
7. Lanier County
8. Warren County
9. Bowdon
10. Manchester
