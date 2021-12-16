ajc logo
X

Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings

Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
59 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Newton improved to 9-0 and recently scored an 85-62 win over Greenforest Christian last Friday to validate its status. No. 2 Pebblebrook is 7-1 and remains unbeaten within the state. The 7A poll also saw McEachern return to the poll at No. 6 following a 64-54 win over No. 9 North Gwinnett. Class 6A saw Shiloh move up a spot to No. 4 and Alexander and Grovetown replace Lanier and Tucker in the poll.

In Class 5A, Lithia Springs and Walnut Grove replaced Jones County and Mundy’s Mill in the poll and 7-0 Eagle’s Landing continues to lead the rankings at No. 1. Class 4A No. 1 Baldwin is 7-0 and McDonough, Monroe, Fayette County and Mays round out the top 5. Also, Miller Grove replaced Marist at No. 10 following last week’s 37-33 win over the War Eagles.

Windsor Forest rose to No. 1 in Class 3A and 7-0 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe made its debut at No. 10 following a 7-0 start. In Class 2A, Columbia jumped Pace Academy for No. 1 and remains unbeaten within the state. The Class 2A poll also saw Vidalia, Rabun County and Lovett replace Laney, Chattooga and Swainsboro. George Walton replaced Mt. Vernon at No. 10 in the Class A Private poll and Portal moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class A Private behind No. 1 Drew Charter.

Class 7A

1. Newton

2. Pebblebrook

3. Berkmar

4. Grayson

5. Milton

6. McEachern

7. Norcross

8. South Gwinnett

9. North Gwinnett

10. Archer

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Wheeler

3. Osborne

4. Shiloh

5. Centennial

6. Kell

7. Statesboro

8. Westlake

9. Alexander

10. Grovetown

Class 5A

1. Eagle’s Landing

2. Tri-Cities

3. St. Pius

4. Southwest DeKalb

5. Jonesboro

6. Chapel Hill

7. Lithia Springs

8. Walnut Grove

9. Calhoun

10. Lithonia

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. McDonough

3. Monroe

4. Fayette County

5. Mays

6. Jefferson

7. Westover

8. Spencer

9. North Oconee

10. Miller Grove

Class 3A

1. Windsor Forest

2. Sandy Creek

3. Salem

4. LaFayette

5. Thomson

6. Cross Creek

7. Americus-Sumter

8. Johnson-Savannah

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10.Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Class 2A

1. Columbia

2. Pace Academy

3. Westside-Augusta

4. Thomasville

5. Butler

6. Washington County

7. Vidalia

8. Putnam County

9. Rabun County

10. Lovett

Class A Private

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Galloway

3. North Cobb Christian

4. Providence Christian

5. WD Mohamed

6. Christian Heritage

7. King’s Ridge

8. Darlington

9. Mt. Pisgah

10. George Walton Academy

Class A Public

1. Drew

2. Portal

3. Social Circle

4. Chattahoochee County

5. Dublin

6. Turner County

7. Lanier County

8. Warren County

9. Bowdon

10. Manchester

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Week 5 Girls Basketball Rankings
2h ago
GHSA volleyball state championship scores
4h ago
High school football playoff scores
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top