Election Day: Polls have opened and a sunny day is expected for voters casting ballots today

Cherokee’s Shaw steps down; GHSA to hear classification appeals

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By
33 minutes ago
Cherokee coach Joshua Shaw announced Monday he was stepping down after 12 seasons.

Cherokee made seven playoff appearances under Shaw. Among his players were Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown and Vanderbilt quarterback A.J. Swann.

Other coaches who will not return next season are Tift County’s Noel Dean and Midtown’s Delbert Ellerton.

GHSA to hear classification appeals

The Georgia High School Association will have hearings Thursday for schools appealing their classification placement or petitioning to play up for 2024-26. The GHSA has not released the names of schools that have filed. Sixty schools appealed during the most recent reclassification in 2021. Thirty-five won, 19 lost and six withdrew their appeals.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

