Cherokee’s Shaw steps down; GHSA to hear classification appeals

Cherokee made seven playoff appearances under Shaw. Among his players were Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown and Vanderbilt quarterback A.J. Swann.

Other coaches who will not return next season are Tift County’s Noel Dean and Midtown’s Delbert Ellerton.

GHSA to hear classification appeals

The Georgia High School Association will have hearings Thursday for schools appealing their classification placement or petitioning to play up for 2024-26. The GHSA has not released the names of schools that have filed. Sixty schools appealed during the most recent reclassification in 2021. Thirty-five won, 19 lost and six withdrew their appeals.

