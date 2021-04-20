GHSA votes to keep current region, class setup through 2023-24

The GHSA reverted to the two-year cycle starting with 2020-21, so Monday’s vote essentially extended this two-year cycle to four years.

‘‘It is not a permanent move to a four-year cycle,’' Hines said. He indicated there would be an opportunity for schools to move up or down again if warranted.

’'Everything ... may be appealed such as region assignment, classification, etc., just as always. It was discussed in the full committee to conduct an assessment like we did the mid-term adjustment when there was a four-year cycle.’'

The trade-off between two-year and four-year cycles is precision versus work load and payoff.

A two-year cycle allows schools to be placed more accurately, as enrollment may fluctuate significantly over four years, but it also entails extra work for the GHSA’s staff and executive committee and for schools that must create new schedules in all sports to accommodate the makeup of their new regions or classifications.