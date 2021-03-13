X

Carrollton’s De’Mauri Flournoy wins 3-point contest

De'Mauri Flournoy of Carrollton (center) won the GHSA's 3-Point Contest on Friday at the Macon Coliseum. She receives her medal from Robin Hines, executive director of the GHSA (right) and Carly Klingler (left), regional sales manager of BSN Sports, which sponsored the contest.
De'Mauri Flournoy of Carrollton (center) won the GHSA's 3-Point Contest on Friday at the Macon Coliseum. She receives her medal from Robin Hines, executive director of the GHSA (right) and Carly Klingler (left), regional sales manager of BSN Sports, which sponsored the contest.

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Stan Awtrey, For the AJC

De’Mauri Flournoy of Carrollton was the big winner in the GHSA’s 3-Point Contest held Friday as part of the state basketball championships at the Macon Coliseum.

Flournoy had the high score of 42 points after the first round, followed by Sara Viti of Buford (31), Leah Smith of Whitewater (30) and Livi Blackstock of Jefferson (25).

Flournoy then scored 21 points in the final to beat Viti, who scored 15. Blackstock defeated Smith for third place, 17-12.

Each participant had 90 seconds to shoot from four designated areas beyond the 3-point arc, with the final ball of the six-ball rack counting three points. Two rounds were held to determine who advanced to the final.

The participants advanced through two rounds of qualifying to reach the finals.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.