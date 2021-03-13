Carrollton’s De’Mauri Flournoy wins 3-point contest

De’Mauri Flournoy of Carrollton was the big winner in the GHSA’s 3-Point Contest held Friday as part of the state basketball championships at the Macon Coliseum.
Flournoy had the high score of 42 points after the first round, followed by Sara Viti of Buford (31), Leah Smith of Whitewater (30) and Livi Blackstock of Jefferson (25).
Flournoy then scored 21 points in the final to beat Viti, who scored 15. Blackstock defeated Smith for third place, 17-12.
Each participant had 90 seconds to shoot from four designated areas beyond the 3-point arc, with the final ball of the six-ball rack counting three points. Two rounds were held to determine who advanced to the final.
