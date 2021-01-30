Camden wins seventh-straight GHSA team dual title; Jefferson again finds glory

Class 5A: Woodland-Cartersville won its third straight and fourth overall duals title with a 47-24 victory over Cass in the finals. The Wildcats won 10 of the 14 matches in the finals. Woodland advanced past Walnut Grove (64-18) and Ola (47-12) to earn its title berth. The Wildcats won state championships in 2011, 2019 and 2020.

Class 4A: Jefferson’s 61-15 victory over Flowery Branch in the finals earned the Dragons its 19th state duals title in 20 years only missing out in last year’s duals title. The Dragons won all but three of the championship matches to earn the title. Jefferson’s streak of 19 straight titles began in 2002 and, including traditional championships, the Dragons have 40 overall wrestling titles. Jefferson beat Central-Carroll (62-13) and North Oconee (36-30) to earn the berth in the finals.

Class 3A: North Hall successfully defended last year’s title with a 37-27 victory over Gilmer in the finals, earning the third overall duals title for the Trojans. North Hall’s path through the bracket went through Greater Atlanta Christian (63-15) and Sonoraville (45-28).

Class 2A: Oglethorpe County won its first-ever wrestling championship – duals or traditional – after beating Dade County 38-29 in the finals. Oglethorpe defeated Toombs County (50-27) and Lovett (43-22) to earn its berth in the finals. Dade was also trying for its first-ever wrestling title.

Class A: Mount Pisgah can call itself a wrestling champion for the first time after its 48-27 victory over Commerce in the finals. Pisgah defeated Landmark Christian (72-6) and Social Circle (72-6) to earn the berth in the championship.

GHSA Dual State Wrestling Championship results

Class 7A

1. Camden County

2. West Forsyth

3. Colquitt County

4 Lowndes

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Creekview

3. Alexander

4. Brunswick

Class 5A

1. Woodland-Cartersville

2. Cass

3. Ola

4. Woodward Academy

Class 4A

1. Jefferson

2. Flowery Branch

3. North Oconee

4. Central-Carroll

Class 3A

1. North Hall

2. Gilmer

3. Rockmart

4. Sonoraville

Class 2A

1. Oglethorpe County

2. Dade County

3. Lovett

4. Vidalia

Class A

1. Mt. Pisgah

2. Commerce

3. Social Circle

4. Trion