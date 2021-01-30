Camden wins seventh-straight GHSA team dual title; Jefferson again finds glory

Seven champions were crowed Saturday at the GHSA Team Dual Wrestling Championships in a unique season in which the competitions took place at seven different locations due to the coronavirus which moved the title matches from the Macon Centreplex.
Camden County, Buford, Woodland-Cartersville, Jefferson, North Hall, Oglethorpe County and Mount Pisgah won titles. Camden, Woodland-Cartersville and North Hall successfully defended titles while Oglethorpe County and Mount Pisgah found glory on the mat for the first time.
By class, here is how the finals played out:
Class 7A: In the state’s highest class, Camden County won its seventh straight team dual championship after a commanding 63-12 victory over West Forsyth in the championship. Of the 14 weight classes, Camden won 12 of them in the finals. The Wildcats won the Class 5A titles in 2015 and 2016 before Camden reclassified to 7A in 2017 where it has won each season since. Camden County advanced past Archer (65-3) and Lowndes (69-3) to earn the finals berth.
Class 6A: After reclassifying to Class 6A this season, Buford captured the title with a 46-17 victory over Creekview in the finals. The Wolves won the team dual titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018. In the finals, Buford won 10 of the 14 matches to secure the championship. Buford advanced past Richmond Hill (38-18) and Alexander (37-33) to earn its finals berth.
Class 5A: Woodland-Cartersville won its third straight and fourth overall duals title with a 47-24 victory over Cass in the finals. The Wildcats won 10 of the 14 matches in the finals. Woodland advanced past Walnut Grove (64-18) and Ola (47-12) to earn its title berth. The Wildcats won state championships in 2011, 2019 and 2020.
Class 4A: Jefferson’s 61-15 victory over Flowery Branch in the finals earned the Dragons its 19th state duals title in 20 years only missing out in last year’s duals title. The Dragons won all but three of the championship matches to earn the title. Jefferson’s streak of 19 straight titles began in 2002 and, including traditional championships, the Dragons have 40 overall wrestling titles. Jefferson beat Central-Carroll (62-13) and North Oconee (36-30) to earn the berth in the finals.
Class 3A: North Hall successfully defended last year’s title with a 37-27 victory over Gilmer in the finals, earning the third overall duals title for the Trojans. North Hall’s path through the bracket went through Greater Atlanta Christian (63-15) and Sonoraville (45-28).
Class 2A: Oglethorpe County won its first-ever wrestling championship – duals or traditional – after beating Dade County 38-29 in the finals. Oglethorpe defeated Toombs County (50-27) and Lovett (43-22) to earn its berth in the finals. Dade was also trying for its first-ever wrestling title.
Class A: Mount Pisgah can call itself a wrestling champion for the first time after its 48-27 victory over Commerce in the finals. Pisgah defeated Landmark Christian (72-6) and Social Circle (72-6) to earn the berth in the championship.
Follow the LINK to see the full results.
Go HERE to see the brackets.
GHSA Dual State Wrestling Championship results
Class 7A
1. Camden County
2. West Forsyth
3. Colquitt County
4 Lowndes
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Creekview
3. Alexander
4. Brunswick
Class 5A
1. Woodland-Cartersville
2. Cass
3. Ola
4. Woodward Academy
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Flowery Branch
3. North Oconee
4. Central-Carroll
Class 3A
1. North Hall
2. Gilmer
3. Rockmart
4. Sonoraville
Class 2A
1. Oglethorpe County
2. Dade County
3. Lovett
4. Vidalia
Class A
1. Mt. Pisgah
2. Commerce
3. Social Circle
4. Trion
About the Author