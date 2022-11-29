BreakingNews
Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
ajc logo
X

Cairo to begin search for new head coach

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Cairo announced Monday that it was beginning the search for a head coach and that interim coach David Coleman, who led the Syrupmakers to an 8-4 finish this season, would be a candidate.

“While Coach Coleman’s stellar work has not gone unnoticed, nor unappreciated, I made a commitment to the community in June that we would conduct a proper coaching search at the end of the season,” Grady County Schools director of human resources Jamie Horne said in a statement.

Former Cairo coach Steve DeVoursney stepped down suddenly in June after seven seasons and later took a job on staff at Orange Beach in Alabama.

Coleman, a former Cairo player, has coached at his alma mater the past 11 seasons and was the defensive coordinator when promoted.

There have been 19 GHSA coaching jobs reported open since the end of the regular season. Click here to see the complete list.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum going in transfer portal12h ago

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz
16h ago

Credit: Sam Craft

A healthy Jayden Daniels could spell trouble for Georgia defense
15h ago

Credit: Michael Woods

Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
11h ago

Credit: Michael Woods

Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
11h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s O-line will have hands full with LSU’s Harold Perkins
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

4 Questions with Dutchtown head coach Niketa Battle
51m ago
List: Preseason rankings of the 32 semifinalists
1h ago
All-region teams: Brunswick’s Mitchell named top player in 2-6A
1h ago
Featured

Olmstead plaintiff remembered, work for disabled continues
1h ago
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
1h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top