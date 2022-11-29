Cairo to begin search for new head coach

Cairo announced Monday that it was beginning the search for a head coach and that interim coach David Coleman, who led the Syrupmakers to an 8-4 finish this season, would be a candidate.
“While Coach Coleman’s stellar work has not gone unnoticed, nor unappreciated, I made a commitment to the community in June that we would conduct a proper coaching search at the end of the season,” Grady County Schools director of human resources Jamie Horne said in a statement.
Former Cairo coach Steve DeVoursney stepped down suddenly in June after seven seasons and later took a job on staff at Orange Beach in Alabama.
Coleman, a former Cairo player, has coached at his alma mater the past 11 seasons and was the defensive coordinator when promoted.
There have been 19 GHSA coaching jobs reported open since the end of the regular season. Click here to see the complete list.
