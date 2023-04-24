Boys soccer blog: Two top-ranked teams upended during second round of playoffs

In Class 2A, No. 8 Fellowship Christian will travel to No. 7 Tattnall County. In Class A Division I, No. 3 Atlanta International will play at No. 4 Bacon County. In Class A Division II, No. 8 Aquinas will visit No. 2 Atkinson County, and No. 3 Lake Oconee Academy will travel to No. 4 Christian Heritage.

Nearly half of the 64 teams remaining in the boys quarterfinals won region or area titles and carried the No. 1 seeds through the first two rounds in unsurprising fashion. But also remaining in the playoffs are three No. 4 seeds trying to punch tickets to the semifinals.

Two of those are Class 6A programs – No. 6 Johns Creek (R7 #4) and Lakeside-Dekalb (R4 #4). Johns Creek earned its No. 4 seed by virtue of a difficult Region 7 schedule alongside No. 1 Lassiter, No. 4 Sprayberry and No. 5 Blessed Trinity. The Gladiators have beaten Lanier 2-1 and Etowah 4-0 to earn the quarterfinals berth. Lakeside has beaten Woodward Academy 3-1 and South Effingham 1-0 in the first two rounds.

The third No. 4 seed still playing is Class 4A North Oconee, which has beaten Northwest Whitfield 3-2 and Druid Hills 1-0.

Boys state soccer playoffs

Quarterfinals schedule

Class 7A

R4 #2 Archer at R7 #1 Norcross

R4 #3 Parkview at R5 #2 No. 8 Walton

R2 #2 Campbell at R8 #2 No. 4 Collins Hill

R1 #2 Richmond Hill at R6 #1 No. 1 Lambert

Class 6A

R4 #2 No. 10 St. Pius X at R7 #1 No. 1 Lassiter

R7 #4 No. 6 Johns Creek at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R7 #3 No. 5 Blessed Trinity

R4 #1 No. 3 Riverwood at R6 #1 No. 7 River Ridge

Class 5A

R4 #2 Chamblee at R7 #1 No. 2 Dalton

R8 #1 Flowery Branch at R2 #1 No. 10 Union Grove

R3 #1 No. 1 McIntosh at R5 #1 No. 4 Midtown

R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R6 #1 No. 9 Centennial

Class 4A

R8 #4 North Oconee at R1 #1 Cairo

R4 #3 No. 9 Whitewater at R8 #1 No. 1 Johnson-Gainesville

R8 #2 No. 5 East Hall at R3 #1 Benedictine

R4 #1 LaGrange at R6 #1 No. 2 Westminster

Class 3A

R7 #1 No. 5 Wesleyan at R1 #1 No. 1 Columbus

R8 #1 No. 2 Oconee County at R2 #1 No. 8 Pike County

R8 #2 No. 6 Hebron Christian at R3 #1 No. 7 Savannah Country Day

R2 #3 Peach County at R6 #1 No. 3 Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

R3 #3 Pierce County at R7 #1 No. 5 Model

R8 #1 No. 2 Providence Christian at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education

R8 #2 No. 8 Fellowship Christian at R3 #1 No. 7 Tattnall County

R8 #3 Union County at R4 #1 No. 6 Putnam County

Class A Division I

R6 #2 No. 3 Atlanta International at R1 #1 No. 4 Bacon County

R6 #3 No. 6 Whitefield Academy at R3 #2 Claxton

R7 #3 Armuchee at R3 #1 No. 7 Woodville-Tompkins

R4 #1 Lamar County at R6 #1 No. 2 Paideia

Class A Division II

A3 #3 No. 8 Aquinas at A1 #1 No. 2 Atkinson County

A3 #2 No. 3 Lake Oconee Academy at A4 #1 No. 4 Christian Heritage

A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at A2 #1 No. 5 Portal

A4 #2 Fugees Academy at A3 #1 No. 1 Georgia Military