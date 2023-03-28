X

Boys soccer blog: Top-ranked teams look to top off regular season

With the boys soccer state tournament beginning April 11, it’s a good time to look at the top teams in the state and what remains on their schedules:

-- Lambert tops Class 7A with a 12-1-1 record and will close its regular season in the Southern Coast Cup against Tennessee’s Station Camp (4-2-1) on Thursday.

-- In Class 6A, top-ranked Lanier (13-1-1) will host Shiloh (3-10-1) on Tuesday before a road match against Jackson County on Thursday ends the regular season.

-- In Class 5A, McIntosh (15-0-1) will travel to Drew (7-1-1) on Tuesday before a home match against crosstown rival Starr’s Mill (9-6) on Thursday.

-- Johnson-Gainesville (14-0) is the top-ranked program in Class 4A and will be at home against North Oconee (8-4) on Tuesday before a home match against No. 6 East Hall (11-2) on Friday.

-- Top-ranked Columbus (14-1) leads Class 3A and will play host to Monroe (4-7-2) on Wednesday before traveling to Harris County (6-8-1) Thursday to close out the regular season.

-- In Class 2A, top-ranked Landmark Christian (11-2) has two matches left in the regular season, hosting Elite Scholars (2-5) on Tuesday before traveling to Towers (10-1-1) on Thursday.

-- Tallulah Falls is undefeated (12-0) and tops Class A Division I entering the final stretch of the season. The Indians will be at home against Rabun County (8-5) on Tuesday and Mount Vernon (6-5) on Thursday, then travel to Athens Christian (3-9-1) next week.

-- In Class A Division II, Georgia Military (11-1-1) will be at home against Washington-Wilkes (2-6) on Wednesday and Oglethorpe County (4-8) on Friday.

See the latest poll below.

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. South Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Collins Hill

5. Walton

6. Mountain View

7. Mill Creek

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. Brookwood

10. Osborne

Class 6A

1. Lanier

2. Riverwood

3. Lassiter

4. Sprayberry

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Johns Creek

7. Gainesville

8. Veterans

9. St. Pius X

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Chapel Hill

5. Tucker

6. Greenbrier

7. Villa Rica

8. Midtown

9. Kell

10. Cambridge

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Perry

5. Islands

6. East Hall

7. Chestatee

8. Lovett

9. North Oconee

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Oconee County

3. Coahulla Creek

4. Bremen

5. Savannah Christian

6. Hebron Christian

7. Wesleyan

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Jackson

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Landmark Christian

2. Providence Christian

3. Fitzgerald

4. Savannah Arts

5. Putnam County

6. Model

7. Union County

8. Tattnall County

9. North Murray

10. Toombs County

Class A Division I

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Paideia

3. Atlanta International

4. Bacon County

5. Bleckley County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Dalton Academy

8. Woodville-Tompkins

9. Elbert County

10. Mount Vernon

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Atkinson County

4. Christian Heritage

5. Portal

6. Dooly County

7. Aquinas

8. Chattahoochee County

9. Echols County

10. Hawkinsville

