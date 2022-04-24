ajc logo
Boys soccer blog: Quarterfinals round features ranked vs. ranked

By Seth Ellerbee
24 minutes ago

Seventeen matches between ranked programs will highlight the quarterfinals of the GHSA boys soccer playoffs.

The boys third round will take place Tuesday, followed by the semifinals Friday.

Four programs – R2 #4 Northgate (Class 5A), R7 #4 Cedartown (4A), R8 #4 No. 9 East Hall (4A) and R6 #4 Trion (A Public) – are the only No. 4 seeds that are alive in the quarterfinal round.

  • In Class 7A, top-ranked Harrison will travel to No. 5 Lambert in one two games between ranked opponents. The other contest between ranked teams features No. 4 Campbell traveling to No. 10 Tift. Three unranked opponents – Roswell, Hillgrove and Brookwood – still remain. Roswell will host No. 3 Pebblebrook and three-seed Hillgrove will travel to Brookwood.
  • In the 6A quarterfinals, No. 10 Glynn Academy will travel to No. 2 Dalton and No. 3 Lakeside-DeKalb will face No. 4 River Ridge. Unranked Grovetown will travel to No. 5 Lassiter, and top-ranked Central Gwinnett will play host to an unranked Lee County.
  • In Class 5A, two matchups between ranked opponents – plus a road trip from the top-ranked team – garner focus. No. 3-ranked McIntosh will travel to No. 7 St. Pius X, and No. 2 Johnson-Gainesville will play host No. 5 Veterans. Unranked Northgate will travel to No. 9 Blessed Trinity, and No. 1 Woodward Academy will travel to Midtown.
  • In 4A, No. 4 Northwest Whitfield will travel to No. 5 Oconee County in the quarterfinal round. Top-ranked Columbus will play host to Region 7 No. 4 and unranked Cedartown. East Hall, ranked ninth, will travel to Benedictine, and West Laurens will travel to No. 3 Southeast Whitfield.
  • Three ranked matches leave 3A wide open, with top-ranked Pike County traveling to No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian in the main draw. No. 3-ranked West Hall will host No. 10 Coahulla Creek, and No. 6 Westminster will travel to No. 7 North Murray. East Forsyth, the only unranked program still alive in Class 3A, will travel to No. 5 Oconee County.
  • No. 2 Pace Academy at No. 3 Gordon Central is arguably the best match in the 2A bracket. Top-ranked Lovett will host unranked Lamar County, and unranked Toombs will travel to No. 4 Bremen. Union County is ranked No. 6 and will host No. 8 Coosa.
  • In Class A Public, the best matchups include top-ranked ACE Charter at home against No. 7 Drew Charter, and No. 9 Claxton traveling to No. 2 Dalton Academy. No. 5 Lake Oconee Academy will travel to unranked Portal, and No. 4 Georgia Military will host Region 6 No. 4 Trion.
  • Three matches between ranked teams leave Class A Public wide open. Top-ranked Atlanta International will host No. 2 Paideia; No. 3 St. Anne Pacelli will travel to No. 5 Walker, and unranked Providence Christian will travel to No. 4 Athens Academy.

See the quarterfinals schedule below or go to the bottom to see results from the second round.

Class 7A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

R2 #1 No. 3 Pebblebrook at R5 #1 Roswell

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #1 Brookwood

R3 #1 No. 1 Harrison at R6 #1 No. 5 Lambert

R2 #2 No. 4 Campbell at R1 #1 No. 10 Tift County

6A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

R2 #1 No. 10 Glynn Academy at R5 #1 No. 2 Dalton

R4 #1 No. 3 Lakeside-DeKalb at R7 #1 No. 4 River Ridge

R3 #1 Grovetown at R6 #1 No. 5 Lassiter

R1 #1 Lee County at R8 #1 No. 1 Central Gwinnett

5A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

R2 #1 No. 3 McIntosh at R5 #1 No. 7 St. Pius X

R2 #4 Northgate at R7 #1 No. 9 Blessed Trinity

R3 #1 No. 1 Woodward Academy at R6 #1 Midtown

R1 #1 No. 5 Veterans at R8 #1 No. 2 Johnson-Gainesville

4A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

R7 #4 Cedartown at R2 #1 No. 1 Columbus

R4 #1 West Laurens at R7 #1 No. 3 Southeast Whitfield

R8 #4 No. 9 East Hall at R3 #1 Benedictine

R7 #2 No. 4 Northwest Whitfield at R8 #1 No. 5 North Oconee

3A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

R2 #1 No. 1 Pike County at R5 #1 No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian

R6 #2 No. 10 Coahulla Creek at R7 #1 No. 3 West Hall

R5 #2 No. 6 Westminster at R6 #1 No. 7 North Murray

R7 #2 East Forsyth at R8 #1 No. 5 Oconee County

2A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

R2 #1 Toombs County vs. R5 #1 No. 4 Bremen

R6 #2 No. 2 Pace Academy at R7 #1 No. 3 Gordon Central

R3 #1 Lamar County at R6 #1 No. 1 Lovett

R7 #2 No. 8 Coosa at R8 #1 No. 6 Union County

=A Public Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

R8 #2 No. 5 Lake Oconee Academy at R3 #2 Portal

R6 #2 No. 7 Drew Charter at R7 #1 No. 1 ACE Charter

R3 #1 No. 9 Claxton at R6 #1 No. 2 Dalton Academy

R6 #4 Trion at R7 #2 No. 4 Georgia Military

A Private Quarterfinals (April 26)

R2 #1 No. 2 Paideia at R5 #1 No. 1 Atlanta International

R4 #1 No. 3 St Anne-Pacelli at R7 #1 No. 5 Walker

R5 #2 No. 6 Providence Christian at R6 #1 No. 9 Pinecrest Academy

R1 #1 First Presbyterian at R8 #1 No. 4 Athens Academy

Results from the second round below.

Class 7A Second Round (April 19)

R5 #1 Roswell 4, R3 #2 Walton 3

R2 #1 Pebblebrook 1, R8 #2 Peachtree Ridge 0

R3 #3 Hillgrove 5, R7 #1 Meadowcreek 2

R4 #1 Brookwood 2, R6 #2 Forsyth Central 0

R6 #1 Lambert 2, R4 #2 Parkview 1

R3 #1 Harrison 5, R7 #3 Dunwoody 0

R2 #2 Campbell 4, R6 #4 West Forsyth 1

R1 #1 Tift County 2, R5 #3 Alpharetta 1

Class 6A Second Round (April 21)

R5 #1 Dalton 2, R3 #2 Lakeside Evans 1

R2 #1 Glynn Academy 1, R6 #3 Osborne 0

R7 #1 River Ridge 7, R3 #3 Evans 0

R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb 3, R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain 1

R6 #1 Lassiter 2, R4 #2 North Atlanta 1

R5 #2 Rome vs. R3 #1 Grovetown

R8 #1 Central Gwinnett 1, R4 #3 Tucker 0

R1 #1 Lee County 1, R7 #2 Riverwood 0

Class 5A Second Round (April 19)

R5 #1 St. Pius X 4, R3 #2 Forest Park 0

R2 #1 McIntosh 2, R8 #2 Clarke Central 0

R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 9, R1 #2 Ware County 0

R2 #4 Northgate 2, R6 #2 Villa Rica 1

R6 #1 Midtown 1, R2 #3 Starr’s Mill 0

R3 #1 Woodward Academy 3, R5 #2 Northview 1

R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville 3, R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge 0

R1 #1 Veterans 5, R7 #2 Cartersville 1

Class 4A Second Round (April 21)

R7 #4 Cedartown 3 , R3 #2 Islands 2

R2 #1 Columbus 2, R8 #2 Jefferson 1

R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield 7, R1 #2 Cairo 0

R4 #1 West Laurens 1, R6 #2 Marist 0

R8 #4 East Hall 3, R4 #2 Spalding 2

R3 #1 Benedictine 3, R7 #3 Pickens 2

R8 #1 North Oconee 3, R2 #2 LaGrange 2

R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield 2, R1 #1 Thomas County Central 1

Class 3A Second Round (April 19)

R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian 9, R3 #2 Windsor Forest 0

R2 #1 Pike County 4, R8 #2 East Jackson 2

R7 #1 West Hall 3, R3 #3 Savannah Arts 0

R6 #2 Coahulla Creek 1, R4 #1 Morgan County 0

R6 #1 North Murray 2, R2 #3 Peach County 1

R5 #2 Westminster 6, R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch 1

R8 #1 Oconee County 6, R2 #2 Mary Persons 0

R7 #2 East Forsyth 2, R1 #1 Tattnall County 1

Class 2A Second Round (April 21)

R5 #1 Bremen 10, R1 #3 Berrien 0

R2 #1 Toombs County 2, R8 #2 Rabun County 0

R7 #1 Gordon Central 2, R1 #2 Fitzgerald 0

R6 #2 Pace Academy 10, R2 #4 Vidalia 0

R6 #1 Lovett 3, R2 #3 Bacon County 0

R3 #1 Lamar County 4, R5 #2 Callaway 1

R8 #1 Union County 3, R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins 2

R7 #2 Coosa 4, R1 #1 Thomasville 3

Class A Public Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 Portal 3, R5 #1 Chattahoochee County 2

R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy 2, R2 #1 Atkinson County 1

R7 #1 ACE Charter 7, R3 #3 Metter 1

R6 #2 Drew Charter 2 R4 #1 Dooly County 0

R6 #1 Dalton Academy 9, R2 #3 Lanier County 0

R3 #1 Claxton 4, R5 #2 Macon County 1

R6 #4 Trion 6, R2 #2 Brooks County 0

R7 #2 Georgia Military 10, R3 #4 Bryan County 0

Class A Private Second Round (April 19)

R5 #1 Atlanta International 10, R3 #2 Savannah Christian 0

R2 #1 Paideia 5, R6 #3 Kings Ridge 1

R3 #3 Calvary Day vs. R7 #1 Walker

R4 #1 St Anne-Pacelli 8, R6 #2 Fellowship Christian 1

R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy 3, R4 #2 Heritage, Newnan 1

R5 #2 Providence Christian 3, R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 0

R8 #1 Athens Academy 4, R2 #2 Landmark Christian 1

R1 #1 First Presbyterian 2, R5 #3 Wesleyan 1

Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp, Perdue to faceoff in Georgia GOP governor debate
A woman died after being shot at a recording studio in East Point, police say.

Police: Woman shot, killed at East Point recording studio
1h ago
Voter registrations signs line the route at a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voter registration deadline looms for May 24 primary in Georgia

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voter registration deadline looms for May 24 primary in Georgia
9h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push
10h ago
