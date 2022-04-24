Boys soccer blog: Quarterfinals round features ranked vs. ranked

Seventeen matches between ranked programs will highlight the quarterfinals of the GHSA boys soccer playoffs.
The boys third round will take place Tuesday, followed by the semifinals Friday.
Four programs – R2 #4 Northgate (Class 5A), R7 #4 Cedartown (4A), R8 #4 No. 9 East Hall (4A) and R6 #4 Trion (A Public) – are the only No. 4 seeds that are alive in the quarterfinal round.
- In Class 7A, top-ranked Harrison will travel to No. 5 Lambert in one two games between ranked opponents. The other contest between ranked teams features No. 4 Campbell traveling to No. 10 Tift. Three unranked opponents – Roswell, Hillgrove and Brookwood – still remain. Roswell will host No. 3 Pebblebrook and three-seed Hillgrove will travel to Brookwood.
- In the 6A quarterfinals, No. 10 Glynn Academy will travel to No. 2 Dalton and No. 3 Lakeside-DeKalb will face No. 4 River Ridge. Unranked Grovetown will travel to No. 5 Lassiter, and top-ranked Central Gwinnett will play host to an unranked Lee County.
- In Class 5A, two matchups between ranked opponents – plus a road trip from the top-ranked team – garner focus. No. 3-ranked McIntosh will travel to No. 7 St. Pius X, and No. 2 Johnson-Gainesville will play host No. 5 Veterans. Unranked Northgate will travel to No. 9 Blessed Trinity, and No. 1 Woodward Academy will travel to Midtown.
- In 4A, No. 4 Northwest Whitfield will travel to No. 5 Oconee County in the quarterfinal round. Top-ranked Columbus will play host to Region 7 No. 4 and unranked Cedartown. East Hall, ranked ninth, will travel to Benedictine, and West Laurens will travel to No. 3 Southeast Whitfield.
- Three ranked matches leave 3A wide open, with top-ranked Pike County traveling to No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian in the main draw. No. 3-ranked West Hall will host No. 10 Coahulla Creek, and No. 6 Westminster will travel to No. 7 North Murray. East Forsyth, the only unranked program still alive in Class 3A, will travel to No. 5 Oconee County.
- No. 2 Pace Academy at No. 3 Gordon Central is arguably the best match in the 2A bracket. Top-ranked Lovett will host unranked Lamar County, and unranked Toombs will travel to No. 4 Bremen. Union County is ranked No. 6 and will host No. 8 Coosa.
- In Class A Public, the best matchups include top-ranked ACE Charter at home against No. 7 Drew Charter, and No. 9 Claxton traveling to No. 2 Dalton Academy. No. 5 Lake Oconee Academy will travel to unranked Portal, and No. 4 Georgia Military will host Region 6 No. 4 Trion.
- Three matches between ranked teams leave Class A Public wide open. Top-ranked Atlanta International will host No. 2 Paideia; No. 3 St. Anne Pacelli will travel to No. 5 Walker, and unranked Providence Christian will travel to No. 4 Athens Academy.
See the quarterfinals schedule below or go to the bottom to see results from the second round.
Class 7A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)
R2 #1 No. 3 Pebblebrook at R5 #1 Roswell
R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #1 Brookwood
R3 #1 No. 1 Harrison at R6 #1 No. 5 Lambert
R2 #2 No. 4 Campbell at R1 #1 No. 10 Tift County
6A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)
R2 #1 No. 10 Glynn Academy at R5 #1 No. 2 Dalton
R4 #1 No. 3 Lakeside-DeKalb at R7 #1 No. 4 River Ridge
R3 #1 Grovetown at R6 #1 No. 5 Lassiter
R1 #1 Lee County at R8 #1 No. 1 Central Gwinnett
5A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)
R2 #1 No. 3 McIntosh at R5 #1 No. 7 St. Pius X
R2 #4 Northgate at R7 #1 No. 9 Blessed Trinity
R3 #1 No. 1 Woodward Academy at R6 #1 Midtown
R1 #1 No. 5 Veterans at R8 #1 No. 2 Johnson-Gainesville
4A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)
R7 #4 Cedartown at R2 #1 No. 1 Columbus
R4 #1 West Laurens at R7 #1 No. 3 Southeast Whitfield
R8 #4 No. 9 East Hall at R3 #1 Benedictine
R7 #2 No. 4 Northwest Whitfield at R8 #1 No. 5 North Oconee
3A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)
R2 #1 No. 1 Pike County at R5 #1 No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian
R6 #2 No. 10 Coahulla Creek at R7 #1 No. 3 West Hall
R5 #2 No. 6 Westminster at R6 #1 No. 7 North Murray
R7 #2 East Forsyth at R8 #1 No. 5 Oconee County
2A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)
R2 #1 Toombs County vs. R5 #1 No. 4 Bremen
R6 #2 No. 2 Pace Academy at R7 #1 No. 3 Gordon Central
R3 #1 Lamar County at R6 #1 No. 1 Lovett
R7 #2 No. 8 Coosa at R8 #1 No. 6 Union County
=A Public Quarterfinals (Tuesday)
R8 #2 No. 5 Lake Oconee Academy at R3 #2 Portal
R6 #2 No. 7 Drew Charter at R7 #1 No. 1 ACE Charter
R3 #1 No. 9 Claxton at R6 #1 No. 2 Dalton Academy
R6 #4 Trion at R7 #2 No. 4 Georgia Military
A Private Quarterfinals (April 26)
R2 #1 No. 2 Paideia at R5 #1 No. 1 Atlanta International
R4 #1 No. 3 St Anne-Pacelli at R7 #1 No. 5 Walker
R5 #2 No. 6 Providence Christian at R6 #1 No. 9 Pinecrest Academy
R1 #1 First Presbyterian at R8 #1 No. 4 Athens Academy
Results from the second round below.
Class 7A Second Round (April 19)
R5 #1 Roswell 4, R3 #2 Walton 3
R2 #1 Pebblebrook 1, R8 #2 Peachtree Ridge 0
R3 #3 Hillgrove 5, R7 #1 Meadowcreek 2
R4 #1 Brookwood 2, R6 #2 Forsyth Central 0
R6 #1 Lambert 2, R4 #2 Parkview 1
R3 #1 Harrison 5, R7 #3 Dunwoody 0
R2 #2 Campbell 4, R6 #4 West Forsyth 1
R1 #1 Tift County 2, R5 #3 Alpharetta 1
Class 6A Second Round (April 21)
R5 #1 Dalton 2, R3 #2 Lakeside Evans 1
R2 #1 Glynn Academy 1, R6 #3 Osborne 0
R7 #1 River Ridge 7, R3 #3 Evans 0
R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb 3, R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain 1
R6 #1 Lassiter 2, R4 #2 North Atlanta 1
R5 #2 Rome vs. R3 #1 Grovetown
R8 #1 Central Gwinnett 1, R4 #3 Tucker 0
R1 #1 Lee County 1, R7 #2 Riverwood 0
Class 5A Second Round (April 19)
R5 #1 St. Pius X 4, R3 #2 Forest Park 0
R2 #1 McIntosh 2, R8 #2 Clarke Central 0
R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 9, R1 #2 Ware County 0
R2 #4 Northgate 2, R6 #2 Villa Rica 1
R6 #1 Midtown 1, R2 #3 Starr’s Mill 0
R3 #1 Woodward Academy 3, R5 #2 Northview 1
R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville 3, R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge 0
R1 #1 Veterans 5, R7 #2 Cartersville 1
Class 4A Second Round (April 21)
R7 #4 Cedartown 3 , R3 #2 Islands 2
R2 #1 Columbus 2, R8 #2 Jefferson 1
R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield 7, R1 #2 Cairo 0
R4 #1 West Laurens 1, R6 #2 Marist 0
R8 #4 East Hall 3, R4 #2 Spalding 2
R3 #1 Benedictine 3, R7 #3 Pickens 2
R8 #1 North Oconee 3, R2 #2 LaGrange 2
R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield 2, R1 #1 Thomas County Central 1
Class 3A Second Round (April 19)
R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian 9, R3 #2 Windsor Forest 0
R2 #1 Pike County 4, R8 #2 East Jackson 2
R7 #1 West Hall 3, R3 #3 Savannah Arts 0
R6 #2 Coahulla Creek 1, R4 #1 Morgan County 0
R6 #1 North Murray 2, R2 #3 Peach County 1
R5 #2 Westminster 6, R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch 1
R8 #1 Oconee County 6, R2 #2 Mary Persons 0
R7 #2 East Forsyth 2, R1 #1 Tattnall County 1
Class 2A Second Round (April 21)
R5 #1 Bremen 10, R1 #3 Berrien 0
R2 #1 Toombs County 2, R8 #2 Rabun County 0
R7 #1 Gordon Central 2, R1 #2 Fitzgerald 0
R6 #2 Pace Academy 10, R2 #4 Vidalia 0
R6 #1 Lovett 3, R2 #3 Bacon County 0
R3 #1 Lamar County 4, R5 #2 Callaway 1
R8 #1 Union County 3, R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins 2
R7 #2 Coosa 4, R1 #1 Thomasville 3
Class A Public Second Round (April 19)
R3 #2 Portal 3, R5 #1 Chattahoochee County 2
R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy 2, R2 #1 Atkinson County 1
R7 #1 ACE Charter 7, R3 #3 Metter 1
R6 #2 Drew Charter 2 R4 #1 Dooly County 0
R6 #1 Dalton Academy 9, R2 #3 Lanier County 0
R3 #1 Claxton 4, R5 #2 Macon County 1
R6 #4 Trion 6, R2 #2 Brooks County 0
R7 #2 Georgia Military 10, R3 #4 Bryan County 0
Class A Private Second Round (April 19)
R5 #1 Atlanta International 10, R3 #2 Savannah Christian 0
R2 #1 Paideia 5, R6 #3 Kings Ridge 1
R3 #3 Calvary Day vs. R7 #1 Walker
R4 #1 St Anne-Pacelli 8, R6 #2 Fellowship Christian 1
R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy 3, R4 #2 Heritage, Newnan 1
R5 #2 Providence Christian 3, R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 0
R8 #1 Athens Academy 4, R2 #2 Landmark Christian 1
R1 #1 First Presbyterian 2, R5 #3 Wesleyan 1
