Boys soccer blog: Matches between ranked teams highlight second round of playoffs

Only one ranked matchup – No. 9 Hillgrove at No. 2 South Gwinnett – is from the state’s highest class. In Class 6A, No. 1 Dalton will host No. 5 Riverwood, and No. 9 River Ridge will travel to No. 3 Central Gwinnett. Four matches among ranked teams highlight Class 4A’s second-round schedule. Top-ranked Southeast Whitfield will host No. 6 Chestatee, and No. 5 Flowery Branch will travel to No. 2 Northwest Whitfield. Druid Hills, ranked No. 10, will travel to No. 4 East Hall, and No. 3 Marist will play host to No. 8 Jefferson.

In Class 3A, No. 1 Westminster will host No. 8 Cherokee Bluff for the only matchup between ranked programs in the class. Three meetings among ranked programs highlight the Class 2A schedule – No. 4 Lovett at No. 7 Union County, No. 10 Jeff Davis at No. 6 Thomasville and No. 9 Toombs County at No. 2 Putnam County.