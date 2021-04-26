ajc logo
Boys soccer blog: Matches between ranked teams highlight second round of playoffs

High School Sports Blog | 50 minutes ago
By Seth Ellerbee

Sixteen matchups among ranked programs highlight the second round of the boys GHSA state soccer playoffs.

Only one ranked matchup – No. 9 Hillgrove at No. 2 South Gwinnett – is from the state’s highest class. In Class 6A, No. 1 Dalton will host No. 5 Riverwood, and No. 9 River Ridge will travel to No. 3 Central Gwinnett. Four matches among ranked teams highlight Class 4A’s second-round schedule. Top-ranked Southeast Whitfield will host No. 6 Chestatee, and No. 5 Flowery Branch will travel to No. 2 Northwest Whitfield. Druid Hills, ranked No. 10, will travel to No. 4 East Hall, and No. 3 Marist will play host to No. 8 Jefferson.

In Class 3A, No. 1 Westminster will host No. 8 Cherokee Bluff for the only matchup between ranked programs in the class. Three meetings among ranked programs highlight the Class 2A schedule – No. 4 Lovett at No. 7 Union County, No. 10 Jeff Davis at No. 6 Thomasville and No. 9 Toombs County at No. 2 Putnam County.

Top-ranked ACE Charter hosting No. 8 Social Circle highlights the Class A Public schedule with matchups between No. 9 Armuchee at No. 5 Towns County and No. 3 Lake Oconee at No. 7 Trion.

In Class A Private, No. 3 Whitefield Academy will host No. 7 Heritage-Newnan, and No. 4 Paideia will travel to No. 5 St. Anne Pacelli.

Follow the links to the BOYS and GIRLS schedules/scores and go HERE to see the scoreboard powered by Score Atlanta. Follow the link here to see the EUROSPORTSCOREBOARD schedule.

Second-round schedule (Ranked teams highlighted in yellow)

Class 7A (Tuesday)

R4 #3 Brookwood at R3 #1 Walton

R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R6 #3 Lambert (No. 3)

R5 #4 Roswell at R6 #2 Denmark (No. 10)

R6 #4 South Forsyth (No. 6) at R8 #3 Mountain View

R3 #2 Harrison (No. 5) at R1 #1 Tift County

R3 #3 Hillgrove (No. 9) at R4 #1 South Gwinnett (No. 2)

R8 #2 Collins Hill at R6 #1 Forsyth Central (No. 4)

Class 6A (Thursday)

R4 #3 Tucker at R3 #1 Lakeside-Evans

R7 #2 Riverwood (No. 5) at R5 #1 Dalton (No. 1)

R7 #3 River Ridge (No. 9) at R8 #1 Central Gwinnett (No. 3)

R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb (No. 10) at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R8 #3 Habersham Central at R7 #1 Johns Creek (No. 2)

R2 #3 South Effingham at R1 #1 Valdosta

R2 #2 Brunswick at R4 #1 North Atlanta

R5 #3 Carrollton at R6 #1 Allatoona (No. 6)

Class 5A (Tuesday)

R1 #2 Ware County at R3 #1 Woodward Academy (No. 4)

R8 #4 Loganville at R7 #2 Cartersville

R7 #3 Cass at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville (No. 5)

R4 #2 Union Grove at R2 #1 Starr’s Mill (No. 1)

R5 #2 Decatur at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity (No. 8)

R2 #3 Whitewater at R1 #1 Veterans (No. 7)

R2 #2 McIntosh (No. 2) at R4 #1 Locust Grove

R8 #2 Clarke Central (No. 6) at R6 #1 North Springs

Class 4A (Thursday)

R1 #2 Cairo at R3 #1 Islands

R8 #4 Flowery Branch (No. 5) at R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield (No. 2)

R6 #2 Druid Hills (No. 10) at R8 #1 East Hall (No. 4)

R1 #3 Bainbridge at R2 #1 LaGrange (No. 7)

R8 #3 Chestatee (No. 6) at R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield (No. 1)

R3 #2 Benedictine at R1 #1 Thomas County Central

R2 #2 Columbus (No. 9) at R4 #1 West Laurens

R8 #2 Jefferson (No. 8) at R6 #1 Marist (No. 3)

Class 3A (Tuesday)

R1 #2 Long County at R3 #1 Savannah Arts (No. 7)

R7 #2 Cherokee Bluff (No. 8) at R5 #1 Westminster (No. 1)

R6 #2 North Murray at R8 #1 Oconee County (No. 2)

R1 #3 Tattnall County at R2 #1 Pike County (No. 3)

R5 #2 Greater Atlanta Christian at R7 #1 White County (No. 5)

R3 #2 Windsor Forest at R1 #1 Pierce County

R2 #2 Peach County at R4 #1 Morgan County (No. 6)

R8 #2 East Jackson at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek (No. 4)

Class 2A (Thursday)

R1 #2 Fitzgerald at R3 #1 Lamar County

R7 #2 Model at R5 #1 Bremen (No. 1)

R6 #2 Lovett (No. 4) at R8 #1 Union County (No. 7)

R1 #3 Cook at R2 #1 Bacon County (No. 8)

R5 #2 Temple at R7 #1 Gordon Central (No. 5)

R2 #3 Jeff Davis (No. 10) at R1 #1 Thomasville (No. 6)

R2 #2 Toombs County (No. 9) at R4 #1 Putnam County (No. 2)

R8 #2 Riverside Military at R6 #1 Pace Academy (No. 3)

Class A Public (Tuesday)

R4 #3 Montgomery County at R3 #1 Claxton

R8 #4 Commerce at R7 #2 Georgia Military (No. 2)

R6 #2 Armuchee (No. 9) at R8 #1 Towns County (No. 5)

R4 #2 Dublin at R2 #1 Atkinson County (No. 6)

R8 #3 Social Circle (No. 8) at R7 #1 ACE Charter (No. 1)

R3 #2 Portal BYE

R2 #2 Echols County at R4 #1 Dooly County (No. 4)

R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy (No. 3) at R6 #1 Trion (No. 7)

Class A Private (Tuesday)

R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day (No. 8)

R7 #2 Mt. Paran Christian at R5 #1 Atlanta International (No. 1)

R6 #2 Fellowship Christian at R8 #1 Athens Academy (No. 2)

R4 #2 Heritage-Newnan (No. 7) at R2 #1 Whitefield Academy (No. 3)

R5 #2 Wesleyan (No. 6) at R7 #1 Walker

R4 #4 Brookstone at R2 #3 Landmark Christian

R2 #2 Paideia (No. 4) at R4 #1 St. Anne-Pacelli (No. 5)

R5 #3 Providence Christian (No. 10) at R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy

