Boys soccer blog: A quick breakdown of the state’s top teams and players

As the boys soccer season heads toward the state playoffs, here’s a quick look at the top teams, top players and where things stand entering a key stretch of matches.
In the Class 7A rankings, Collins Hill is No. 1, ahead of South Forsyth, Lambert, Walton and Hillgrove. In Class 6A, Lassiter is the team to beat and leads a top- 5 that includes Johns Creek, Riverwood, Sprayberry and Lanier. McIntosh leads Class 5A, ahead of Dalton, Clarke Central, Tucker and Chapel Hill.
Johnson-Gainesville is at the top of Class 4A, with Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Chestatee in the top-5. Columbus leads Class 3A, with Oconee County, Wesleyan, Coahulla Creek and Bremen in the top 5. In Class 2A, Landmark Christian is ranked atop Providence Christian, Fitzgerald, North Murray and Union County.
In Class A Division I, Tallulah Falls leads Paideia, Atlanta International, Bacon County and Bleckley County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Lake Oconee Academy is ranked at the top, ahead of Georgia Military, Atkinson County, Christian Heritage and Dooly County.
The state’s leading scorer is Class A Division II No. 6-ranked Portal’s Jose Sanchez, who has scored 28 goals and leads Bleckley County’s Charlie Williams (26 goals), Bainbridge’s Brock Williams (23 goals), Class 3A No. 9 Harlem’s Cason Glidewell and Lovett’s Nick Carrano (21 goals each).
Sanchez also leads the state with 66 points, ahead of Glidewell (56 points), Bleckley’s Charlie Williams (55 points), Carrano (54 points) and Bainbridge’s Brock Williams (52 points).
Harlem’s Justin Greene tops the state in assists with 18, ahead of Brooks County’s Fernando Ramirez and Bainbridge’s Jose Bonilla-Ortiz, each with 16 assists. Shaw’s Gerzon Tiznado has 15 assists. and Glidewell has 14 assists.
*all stats reported from the GHSA’s stats partner, MaxPreps.
Boys soccer rankings
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. South Forsyth
3. Lambert
4. Walton
5. Hillgrove
6. Mountain View
7. Mill Creek
8. Denmark
9. Milton
10. Meadowcreek
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Johns Creek
3. Riverwood
4. Sprayberry
5. Lanier
6. Blessed Trinity
7. Gainesville
8. South Effingham
9. Veterans
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Dalton
3. Clarke Central
4. Tucker
5. Chapel Hill
6. Greenbrier
7. Kell
8. Midtown
9. Villa Rica
10. Cambridge
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. Perry
5. Chestatee
6. Islands
7. North Oconee
8. Whitewater
9. Lovett
10. East Hall
Class 3A
1. Columbus
2. Oconee County
3. Wesleyan
4. Coahulla Creek
5. Bremen
6. Savannah Christian
7. Pike County
8. Savannah Country Day
9. Harlem
10. Hebron Christian
Class 2A
1. Landmark Christian
2. Providence Christian
3. Fitzgerald
4. North Murray
5. Union County
6. Model
7. Putnam County
8. Savannah Arts
9. Tattnall County
10. Pierce County
Class A Division I
1. Tallulah Falls
2. Paideia
3. Atlanta International
4. Bacon County
5. Bleckley County
6. Whitefield Academy
7. Trion
8. Dalton Academy
9. Woodville-Tompkins
10. Mount Vernon
Class A Division II
1. Lake Oconee Academy
2. Georgia Military
3. Atkinson County
4. Christian Heritage
5. Dooly County
6. Portal
7. Aquinas
8. Chattahoochee County
9. Echols County
10. Hawkinsville
