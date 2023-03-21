X

Boys soccer blog: A quick breakdown of the state’s top teams and players

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
24 minutes ago

As the boys soccer season heads toward the state playoffs, here’s a quick look at the top teams, top players and where things stand entering a key stretch of matches.

In the Class 7A rankings, Collins Hill is No. 1, ahead of South Forsyth, Lambert, Walton and Hillgrove. In Class 6A, Lassiter is the team to beat and leads a top- 5 that includes Johns Creek, Riverwood, Sprayberry and Lanier. McIntosh leads Class 5A, ahead of Dalton, Clarke Central, Tucker and Chapel Hill.

Johnson-Gainesville is at the top of Class 4A, with Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Chestatee in the top-5. Columbus leads Class 3A, with Oconee County, Wesleyan, Coahulla Creek and Bremen in the top 5. In Class 2A, Landmark Christian is ranked atop Providence Christian, Fitzgerald, North Murray and Union County.

In Class A Division I, Tallulah Falls leads Paideia, Atlanta International, Bacon County and Bleckley County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Lake Oconee Academy is ranked at the top, ahead of Georgia Military, Atkinson County, Christian Heritage and Dooly County.

The state’s leading scorer is Class A Division II No. 6-ranked Portal’s Jose Sanchez, who has scored 28 goals and leads Bleckley County’s Charlie Williams (26 goals), Bainbridge’s Brock Williams (23 goals), Class 3A No. 9 Harlem’s Cason Glidewell and Lovett’s Nick Carrano (21 goals each).

Sanchez also leads the state with 66 points, ahead of Glidewell (56 points), Bleckley’s Charlie Williams (55 points), Carrano (54 points) and Bainbridge’s Brock Williams (52 points).

Harlem’s Justin Greene tops the state in assists with 18, ahead of Brooks County’s Fernando Ramirez and Bainbridge’s Jose Bonilla-Ortiz, each with 16 assists. Shaw’s Gerzon Tiznado has 15 assists. and Glidewell has 14 assists.

*all stats reported from the GHSA’s stats partner, MaxPreps.

Boys soccer rankings

Class 7A

1. Collins Hill

2. South Forsyth

3. Lambert

4. Walton

5. Hillgrove

6. Mountain View

7. Mill Creek

8. Denmark

9. Milton

10. Meadowcreek

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Johns Creek

3. Riverwood

4. Sprayberry

5. Lanier

6. Blessed Trinity

7. Gainesville

8. South Effingham

9. Veterans

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Tucker

5. Chapel Hill

6. Greenbrier

7. Kell

8. Midtown

9. Villa Rica

10. Cambridge

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Perry

5. Chestatee

6. Islands

7. North Oconee

8. Whitewater

9. Lovett

10. East Hall

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Oconee County

3. Wesleyan

4. Coahulla Creek

5. Bremen

6. Savannah Christian

7. Pike County

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Harlem

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Landmark Christian

2. Providence Christian

3. Fitzgerald

4. North Murray

5. Union County

6. Model

7. Putnam County

8. Savannah Arts

9. Tattnall County

10. Pierce County

Class A Division I

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Paideia

3. Atlanta International

4. Bacon County

5. Bleckley County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Trion

8. Dalton Academy

9. Woodville-Tompkins

10. Mount Vernon

Class A Division II

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Georgia Military

3. Atkinson County

4. Christian Heritage

5. Dooly County

6. Portal

7. Aquinas

8. Chattahoochee County

9. Echols County

10. Hawkinsville

Seth Ellerbee
