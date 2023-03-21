Boys soccer blog: A quick breakdown of the state’s top teams and players

In the Class 7A rankings, Collins Hill is No. 1, ahead of South Forsyth, Lambert, Walton and Hillgrove. In Class 6A, Lassiter is the team to beat and leads a top- 5 that includes Johns Creek, Riverwood, Sprayberry and Lanier. McIntosh leads Class 5A, ahead of Dalton, Clarke Central, Tucker and Chapel Hill.

Johnson-Gainesville is at the top of Class 4A, with Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Chestatee in the top-5. Columbus leads Class 3A, with Oconee County, Wesleyan, Coahulla Creek and Bremen in the top 5. In Class 2A, Landmark Christian is ranked atop Providence Christian, Fitzgerald, North Murray and Union County.