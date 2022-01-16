Boys basketball rankings: Pebblebrook is No. 1 in 7A after victory over Newton

Pebblebrook is the new No. 1 boys basketball team in Class 7A after defeating three ranked teams last week, including previous No. 1 Newton.
Pebblebrook beat No. 10 East Coweta 71-65, No. 5 McEachern 85-74 and No. 2 Newton 80-59.
In the victory over Newton, coming Saturday at the Hardwood Classic at Mays High, Rider signee Kami Young scored 25 points, and Jaiun Simon had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Newton, which had not lost to a Georgia team this season, played without Stephon Castle and Jakai Newton, two of its three major Division I prospects. The third, Qua Brown, scored 17 points.
The other seven No. 1-ranked teams remained the same. Sandy Creek of Class 3A stayed on top despite a loss to undefeated Osborne, the No. 3 team in Class 6A.
Four weeks remain in the regular season.
Class 7A
1. Pebblebrook (15-2)
2. Newton (14-3)
3. Berkmar (9-3)
4. Milton (12-6)
5. McEachern (10-5)
6. North Gwinnett (14-3)
7. Grayson (11-5)
8. Norcross (13-4)
9. Hillgrove (13-1)
10. East Coweta (12-4)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (11-3)
2. Shiloh (15-0)
3. Osborne (14-0)
4. Westlake (10-4)
5. Buford (14-3)
6. Statesboro (15-1)
7. River Ridge (15-3)
8. Centennial (14-2)
9. Tucker (12-3)
10. Grovetown (16-3)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (16-3)
2. St. Pius (14-2)
3. Tri-Cities (10-3)
4. Jonesboro (9-4)
5. Woodland-Stockbridge (14-3)
6. Chapel Hill (13-2)
7. Lithia Springs (13-1)
8. Southwest DeKalb (13-3)
9. Walnut Grove (13-4)
10. Jones County (13-7)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (16-1)
2. Jefferson (16-1)
3. Monroe (14-2)
4. Spencer (13-2)
5. Westover (13-2)
6. Baldwin (10-3)
7. Marist (11-4)
8. Miller Grove (12-6)
9. Fayette County (11-8)
10. Druid Hills (16-2)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (13-3)
2. Windsor Forest (11-3)
3. Sumter County (18-1)
4. Salem (13-3)
5. Cross Creek (12-4)
6. Greater Atlanta Christian (9-3)
7. LaFayette (16-0)
8. Groves (7-3)
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (15-1)
10. Thomson (7-2)
Class 2A
1. Columbia (14-3)
2. Pace Academy (13-4)
3. Westside-Augusta (13-1)
4. Washington County (12-2)
5. Vidalia (17-1)
6. Thomasville (13-3)
7. Butler (9-5)
8. Callaway (10-4)
9. Chattooga (12-5)
10. Northeast-Macon (10-6)
Class A Private
1. Greenforest Christian (13-4)
2. Galloway (10-5)
3. Mount Pisgah Christian (12-3)
4. King’s Ridge Christian (13-2)
5. Christian Heritage (12-3)
6. Eagle’s Landing Christian (12-3)
7. Mount Vernon (9-5)
8. Heritage-Newnan (12-4)
9. St. Francis (9-5)
10. Walker (12-3)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (13-1)
2. Calhoun County (11-0)
3. Dublin (14-1)
4. Social Circle (17-0)
5. Manchester (16-1)
6. Lanier County (15-1)
7. Turner County (15-1)
8. Dooly County (8-2)
9. Chattahoochee County (8-3)
10. Warren County (8-2)
About the Author