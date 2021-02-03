X

Basketball scores from Tuesday

Pace Academy's Matthew Cleveland shoots over a Jefferson defender in the Class AAA boys state basketball championship Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Macon.
Credit: Curtis Compton

High School Sports Blog | 48 minutes ago
By Seth EllerbeeScore Atlanta

Boys

Alexander 73, Dalton 67

Archer 55, Duluth 38

Berkmar 55, Discovery 44

Berrien 73, Echols County 21

Bowdon 91, Trion 44

Brookwood 56, South Gwinnett 53

Brunswick 90, South Effingham 66

Butler 70, Jefferson County 58

Calhoun 67, Woodland-Cartersville 38

Cass 62, Hiram 60

Central-Carroll 51, Northwest Whitfield 50

Chapel Hill 64, Villa Rica 51

Chattahoochee 69, River Ridge 66

Chattooga 48, Coosa 44

Clinch County 51, Charlton County 44

Columbia 53, Griffin 38

Denmark 69, North Forsyth 67

Dougherty 54, Bainbridge 53

Douglas County 66, Carrollton 53

Dutchtown 68, Union Grove 60

Elite Scholars Academy 53, McNair 51

First Presbyterian 82, Deerfield-Windsor 38

Gordon Lee 43, Armuchee 40

Greater Atlanta Christian 72, Carver-Atlanta 60

Greenbrier 48, Walnut Grove 46

Hancock Central 69, Academy For Classical Education 18

Harris County 64, Starr’s Mill 44

Hart County 72, East Jackson 27

Heritage-Catoosa 58, Ringgold 48

Hillgrove 45, Marietta 39

Jasper County/Monticello 49, Southwest 37

LaFayette 62, Coahulla Creek 42

Lakeside-Evans 54, Heritage-Conyers 48

Laney 78, Oglethorpe County 37

Locust Grove 59, Stockbridge 53

Lovett 79, Washington 56

Madison County 79, Flowery Branch 55

McDonough 53, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 43

McIntosh 70, Northgate 48

Metter 82, Jenkins County 54

Milton 72, Cherokee 40

Model 80, Pepperell 44

Monroe Area 62, Franklin County 56

Murray County 53, Sonoraville 47

Newnan 74, Ola 47

North Hall 69, Gilmer 50

North Oconee 55, Chestatee 48

Our Lady of Mercy 43, Eagle’s Landing Christian 42

Pace Academy 72, KIPP Atlanta Charter 43

Paulding County 63, South Paulding 55

Peach County 64, Upson-Lee 49

Peachtree Ridge 59, Mountain View 49

Pickens 48, Cedartown 38

Portal 63, Bryan County 41

Sequoyah 55, Cambridge 45

Shiloh 64, Lanier 57

Social Circle 82, Washington-Wilkes 45

South Forsyth 67, Gainesville 51

Southeast Bulloch 60, Liberty County 55

St. Anne Pacelli 51, Trinity Christian 48

St. Francis 67, Lakeview Academy 52

Statesboro 64, Glynn Academy 41

Stratford Academy 73, Mt. de Sales 52

Tattnall County 67, Appling County 62

Towns County 80, Commerce 78

Treutlen 69, Hawkinsville 51

Tri-Cities 92, Drew 53

Troup County 64, Carver-Columbus 62

Veterans 68, Northside-Warner Robins 49

Walker 65, Excel Christian 43

Walton 29, North Cobb 27

Westside-Macon 64, Rutland 49

Wheeler 78, Lassiter 44

Whitewater 69, Northside-Columbus 60

Woodward Academy 75, Banneker 58

Girls

Alexander 43, Dalton 31

Armuchee 48, Gordon Lee 39

Berrien 59, Echols County 18

Brookstone 56, Central Christian 26

Brunswick 50, South Effingham 36

Burke County 52, Thomson 34

Butler 56, Jefferson County 42

Calhoun 49, Woodland-Cartersville 13

Carrollton 66, Douglas County 29

Cedartown 58, Pickens 55

Central-Talbotton 72, Stewart County 27

Coahulla Creek 62, Central Christian 49

Columbia 60, Griffin 59

Commerce 36, Towns County 33

Cross Creek 59, Hephzibah 38

Darlington 42, North Cobb Christian 36

Deerfield-Windsor 46, First Presbyterian 16

Discovery 86, Berkmar 15

Dunwoody 50, Meadowcreek 37

Fitzgerald 70, Irwin County 39

Flowery Branch 69, Madison County 41

Georgia Military 47, Crawford County 31

Gilmer 48, North Hall 38

Greenbrier 62, Walnut Grove 26

Habersham Central 41, Dacula 36

Hart County 52, East Jackson 39

Heard County 58, Bremen 32

Heritage-Catoosa 49, Ringgold 34

Islands 52, New Hampstead 42

Jackson 63, Mary Persons 24

Jefferson 77, East Hall 39

Jenkins County 44, Metter 33

Johns Creek 62, Riverwood 50

Kell 91, South Cobb 48

Lakeside-Evans 39, Heritage-Conyers 33

Loganville 69, Apalachee 11

Lumpkin County 96, West Hall 10

M. L. King 72, Clarkston 42

Marist 52, Arabia Mountain 24

McIntosh 54, Northgate 23

Monroe 38, Westover 34

Montgomery County 72, Johnson County 38

Mundy’s Mill 39, Creekside 29

Northside-Warner Robins 59, Veterans 38

Parkview 72, Newton 67

River Ridge 48, Chattahoochee 31

Rockdale County 85, Grovetown 65

Rome 62, East Paulding 36

Sequoyah 45, Cambridge 39

Sonoraville 59, Murray County 41

South Atlanta 41, Towers 26

Sprayberry 68, Pope 60

Statesboro 45, Glynn Academy 30

Stockbridge 44, Locust Grove 19

Tallulah Falls 58, George Walton Academy 23

Trinity Christian 61, St. Anne Pacelli 7

Union Grove 53, Dutchtown 48

Upson-Lee 48, Peach County 32

Walker 40, Dominion Christian 29

Warner Robins 63, Coffee 47

Wayne County 31, Ware County 28

Westminster 77, Salem 26

Woodstock 67, Alpharetta 49

Woodward Academy 87, Banneker 23

