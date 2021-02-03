Basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Alexander 73, Dalton 67
Archer 55, Duluth 38
Berkmar 55, Discovery 44
Berrien 73, Echols County 21
Bowdon 91, Trion 44
Brookwood 56, South Gwinnett 53
Brunswick 90, South Effingham 66
Butler 70, Jefferson County 58
Calhoun 67, Woodland-Cartersville 38
Cass 62, Hiram 60
Central-Carroll 51, Northwest Whitfield 50
Chapel Hill 64, Villa Rica 51
Chattahoochee 69, River Ridge 66
Chattooga 48, Coosa 44
Clinch County 51, Charlton County 44
Columbia 53, Griffin 38
Denmark 69, North Forsyth 67
Dougherty 54, Bainbridge 53
Douglas County 66, Carrollton 53
Dutchtown 68, Union Grove 60
Elite Scholars Academy 53, McNair 51
First Presbyterian 82, Deerfield-Windsor 38
Gordon Lee 43, Armuchee 40
Greater Atlanta Christian 72, Carver-Atlanta 60
Greenbrier 48, Walnut Grove 46
Hancock Central 69, Academy For Classical Education 18
Harris County 64, Starr’s Mill 44
Hart County 72, East Jackson 27
Heritage-Catoosa 58, Ringgold 48
Hillgrove 45, Marietta 39
Jasper County/Monticello 49, Southwest 37
LaFayette 62, Coahulla Creek 42
Lakeside-Evans 54, Heritage-Conyers 48
Laney 78, Oglethorpe County 37
Locust Grove 59, Stockbridge 53
Lovett 79, Washington 56
Madison County 79, Flowery Branch 55
McDonough 53, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 43
McIntosh 70, Northgate 48
Metter 82, Jenkins County 54
Milton 72, Cherokee 40
Model 80, Pepperell 44
Monroe Area 62, Franklin County 56
Murray County 53, Sonoraville 47
Newnan 74, Ola 47
North Hall 69, Gilmer 50
North Oconee 55, Chestatee 48
Our Lady of Mercy 43, Eagle’s Landing Christian 42
Pace Academy 72, KIPP Atlanta Charter 43
Paulding County 63, South Paulding 55
Peach County 64, Upson-Lee 49
Peachtree Ridge 59, Mountain View 49
Pickens 48, Cedartown 38
Portal 63, Bryan County 41
Sequoyah 55, Cambridge 45
Shiloh 64, Lanier 57
Social Circle 82, Washington-Wilkes 45
South Forsyth 67, Gainesville 51
Southeast Bulloch 60, Liberty County 55
St. Anne Pacelli 51, Trinity Christian 48
St. Francis 67, Lakeview Academy 52
Statesboro 64, Glynn Academy 41
Stratford Academy 73, Mt. de Sales 52
Tattnall County 67, Appling County 62
Towns County 80, Commerce 78
Treutlen 69, Hawkinsville 51
Tri-Cities 92, Drew 53
Troup County 64, Carver-Columbus 62
Veterans 68, Northside-Warner Robins 49
Walker 65, Excel Christian 43
Walton 29, North Cobb 27
Westside-Macon 64, Rutland 49
Wheeler 78, Lassiter 44
Whitewater 69, Northside-Columbus 60
Woodward Academy 75, Banneker 58
Girls
Alexander 43, Dalton 31
Armuchee 48, Gordon Lee 39
Berrien 59, Echols County 18
Brookstone 56, Central Christian 26
Brunswick 50, South Effingham 36
Burke County 52, Thomson 34
Butler 56, Jefferson County 42
Calhoun 49, Woodland-Cartersville 13
Carrollton 66, Douglas County 29
Cedartown 58, Pickens 55
Central-Talbotton 72, Stewart County 27
Coahulla Creek 62, Central Christian 49
Columbia 60, Griffin 59
Commerce 36, Towns County 33
Cross Creek 59, Hephzibah 38
Darlington 42, North Cobb Christian 36
Deerfield-Windsor 46, First Presbyterian 16
Discovery 86, Berkmar 15
Dunwoody 50, Meadowcreek 37
Fitzgerald 70, Irwin County 39
Flowery Branch 69, Madison County 41
Georgia Military 47, Crawford County 31
Gilmer 48, North Hall 38
Greenbrier 62, Walnut Grove 26
Habersham Central 41, Dacula 36
Hart County 52, East Jackson 39
Heard County 58, Bremen 32
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Ringgold 34
Islands 52, New Hampstead 42
Jackson 63, Mary Persons 24
Jefferson 77, East Hall 39
Jenkins County 44, Metter 33
Johns Creek 62, Riverwood 50
Kell 91, South Cobb 48
Lakeside-Evans 39, Heritage-Conyers 33
Loganville 69, Apalachee 11
Lumpkin County 96, West Hall 10
M. L. King 72, Clarkston 42
Marist 52, Arabia Mountain 24
McIntosh 54, Northgate 23
Monroe 38, Westover 34
Montgomery County 72, Johnson County 38
Mundy’s Mill 39, Creekside 29
Northside-Warner Robins 59, Veterans 38
Parkview 72, Newton 67
River Ridge 48, Chattahoochee 31
Rockdale County 85, Grovetown 65
Rome 62, East Paulding 36
Sequoyah 45, Cambridge 39
Sonoraville 59, Murray County 41
South Atlanta 41, Towers 26
Sprayberry 68, Pope 60
Statesboro 45, Glynn Academy 30
Stockbridge 44, Locust Grove 19
Tallulah Falls 58, George Walton Academy 23
Trinity Christian 61, St. Anne Pacelli 7
Union Grove 53, Dutchtown 48
Upson-Lee 48, Peach County 32
Walker 40, Dominion Christian 29
Warner Robins 63, Coffee 47
Wayne County 31, Ware County 28
Westminster 77, Salem 26
Woodstock 67, Alpharetta 49
Woodward Academy 87, Banneker 23
