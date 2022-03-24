Basketball all-star games to be played at Gateway Arena

Among the top girls players are Mount Paran Christian’s Kara Dunn, who has signed with Georgia Tech, and Valdosta’s 6-foof-3 Essence Cody, a top-25 national player among juniors.

“A lot of the [GBCA] board members are coaches from some of the stronger teams with stronger players, so we’ve got some really good players that we haven’t always been able to get in the past,’’ Whitehart said.

The GBCA, formed in 2019, is a sub-organization of the GACA and has taken ownership of the all-star games and GACA all-state teams.

“Our goal is to grow the game of basketball in Georgia and to provide a support network and to have a collective voice for Georgia coaches, whether that’s to push for initiatives like the shot clock or moving the all-star game to Skyhawk Arena,’’ Whitehart said.

All-star game schedule:

11 a.m. – Junior girls

1 p.m. – Junior boys

3 p.m. – Senior girls

5 p.m. – Senior boys

All-star game rosters:

Fair Play junior girls

Taniya McGowan, Archer

Mary Mullinax, Lumpkin County

Mataya Gayle, River Ridge

Olivia Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’

Kanija Daniel, Carrollton

Kyla Cain, Galloway

Laniiya Richardson, Northeast-Macon

Faith Johnson, Lowndes

Hannah Cail, Calvary Day

Jada Morgan, Warner Robins

Aliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge

Lexi Pierce, Lumpkin County

Coaches: Dee Dee Dillard, Rabun County; David Dowse Lumpkin County; McKenzie Darrah, Rabun County

MaxPreps junior girls

Trinity Barrow, Greenbrier

Trynice Taylor, St. Francis

Essence Cody, Valdosta

Shane Jackson, Brunswick

La’Nya Foster, Lovejoy

Madison Taylor, Southeast Bulloch

Bella Brick, Flowery Branch

Caylee Simpson, Carver-Columbus

Charlese McClendon, Ware County

Denver Arnold, Valdosta

Eghosa Obasuyi, Carrollton

Shamya Flanders, Brunswick

Coaches: Ed Wilcox, Valdosta; Sandy Turner, Lanier County; Sherri Harris, Sumter County

Fair Play junior boys

Mier Panoam, Norcross

Qua Brown, Newton

Malik Ferguson, Grovetown

Marcus Whitlock, Newton

Deonte Lowe, Hancock Central

Kenric Lanier, Decatur

Isaac Martin, King’s Ridge Christian

Antoine Lorock, Cross Creek

Authur Johnson, Bowdon

Albert Wilson, North Cobb Christian

Demetrice Hurley, Sumter County

Alfonzo Ross, Woodville-Tompkins

Coaches: Eugene Brown, Southwest DeKalb; Charlemagne Gibbons, Newton; Winston Smoak, Southwest DeKalb

MaxPreps junior boys

Samarion Bond, Norcross

Vic Newsom, Sandy Creek

Micah Hoover, King’s Ridge Christian

Leslie Black, Statesboro

Kori Mincy, Tri-Cities

Jaden Yeh, White County

Jaiun Simon, Pebblebrook

Frankquon Sherman, Grovetown

Gai Chol, Greenforest Christian

Cam Ellis, St. Anne-Pacelli

Da’Avion Thomas, McDonough

Amon McDowell, McDonough

Coaches: Michael Reddick, South Atlanta; Stefon Porter, South Atlanta; Bakari Bryant, Dougherty.

Danley senior girls

Natalie Herrin, Pierce County

Shakiria Chaney, Tift County

Sydney Bolden, Loganville

Tamya Blasingame, Lamar County

Xaviera Dyer, Maynard Jackson

Kelli Finkley, Stephenson

Keona Curtis, Grovetown

Kehinde Obasuyi, Carrollton

Keimarya Rivera, Cherokee

Kaleigh Addie, Greater Atlanta Christian

Caelan Ellis, McEachern

Detavia Salter, Bainbridge

Coaches: Leslie Lawrence, Burke County; Eartha Cummings, Burke County; Sierra Williams, Thomson

BSN senior girls

Zaria Hurston, Norcross

Jasmine Jones, Carrollton

Kharyssa Richardson, New Manchester

Laila Battle, Campbell

Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth

Chloe Sterling, Marietta

Eveline Davlakou, Luella

Jakia Little, Northeast-Macon

Ava Hunter, Union County

Bridget Utberg, Woodstock

Jessie Parish, Hebron Christian

Kara Dunn, Mount Paran Christian

Coaches: Jan Azar, Hebron Christian; Stephanie Dunn, Mount Paran Christian

BSN senior boys

Kaden McArthur, Collins Hill

Kami Young, Pebblebrook

Gaddis Heath, Westlake

Izaiyah Nelson, Marietta

Jake Mooney, West Forsyth

E.J. Holland, Rome

Delrecco Gillespie, East Coweta

A.J. Flagg, Eagle’s Landing Christian

Bruce Thornton, Milton

Brycen Blane, Berkmar

Aidan Hadaway, LaFayette

Kyle Keener, Sequoyah

Coaches: Darron Rogers, Westlake; Jonathan Simmons, Westlake; Darron Rogers Jr., Hapeville Charter.

Danley senior boys

Mason Lockhart, Columbia

R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett

Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities

Thomas Allard, North Gwinnett

Tony Carpio, Providence Christian

Jerry Deng, Norcross

Josh Reed, Pace Academy

Anthony Arrington, Galloway

Asher Woods, Parkview

Dylan Wolle, Sequoyah

Eamonn Kenah, St. Pius

Raylan Barrion, Tucker

Coaches: James Hartry, Tucker; Eric Smith, Tucker; Alex Spring, Tucker