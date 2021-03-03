X

Baseball, soccer and lacrosse scores from Tuesday

Baseball

Banks County 9, East Jackson 4

Callaway 14, Bowdon 6

Clarke Central 2, Cedar Shoals 1

Fannin County 1, Gilmer 0

Grady 10, Arabia Mountain 2

Hart County 2, Jefferson 1

Hillgrove 5, Kennesaw Mountain 1

Howard 2, Northside-Warner Robins 1

Kell 4, Woodstock 3

Lakeview Academy 6, East Hall 3

Lambert 6, Harrison 0

Lumpkin County 5, Pickens 4

McEachern 3, North Cobb 2

Model 6, Trion 3

Morgan County 11, Thomson 1

Mt. Pisgah Christian 4, St. Francis 2

Paulding County 5, Temple 4

Wesleyan 7, Greater Atlanta Christian 1

White County 16, Riverside Military 0

Boys Soccer

Archer 2, Norcross 1

Brunswick 3, Effingham County 0

Buford 4, Dacula 2

Carrollton 4, Paulding County 0

Central-Carroll 2, Cedartown 1

Clarkston 2, Stone Mountain 0

Dalton 3, Alexander 2

Hart County 7, Stephens County 1

Johns Creek 3, Riverwood 0

Lakeside-Evans 5, Evans 0

Luella 3, Mary Persons 2

Morgan County 6, Athens Academy 3

Murray County 1, Fannin County 0

North Springs 1, Grady 0

Richmond Academy 1, Harlem 0

Rockdale County 3, Alcovy 2

Southeast Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0

Tallulah Falls 7, Athens Christian 1

Towns County 6, Commerce 3

Tri-Cities 3, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Union County 3, Banks County 0

Whitewater 7, Fayette County 0

Girls Soccer

Adairsville 4, Woodland-Cartersville 2

Alexander 3, Dalton 1

Alpharetta 7, Woodstock 0

Calhoun 0, Northwest Whitfield 0

Cambridge 5, Chattahoochee 0

Campbell 4, North Atlanta 2

Effingham County 2, Brunswick 1

Grovetown 3, Heritage-Newnan 0

Lamar County 6, Jasper County/Monticello 0

Lambert 1, Blessed Trinity 1

Lanier 6, Central Gwinnett 0

Pope 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1

Providence Christian 2, Tucker 1

Rome 4, East Paulding 0

Roswell 4, Milton 0

Screven County 9, McIntosh County Academy 1

Shiloh 4, Winder-Barrow 1

Southeast Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0

Stephens County 9, Hart County 0

Strong Rock Christian 6, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 0

White County 7, Dawson County 0

Boys Lacrosse

Christ School 8, Harrison 7

Union Grove 10, Eagle’s Landing Christian 6

Girls Lacrosse

Denmark 20, Gainesville 1

