Baseball, soccer and lacrosse scores from Tuesday

Baseball
Banks County 9, East Jackson 4
Callaway 14, Bowdon 6
Clarke Central 2, Cedar Shoals 1
Fannin County 1, Gilmer 0
Grady 10, Arabia Mountain 2
Hart County 2, Jefferson 1
Hillgrove 5, Kennesaw Mountain 1
Howard 2, Northside-Warner Robins 1
Kell 4, Woodstock 3
Lakeview Academy 6, East Hall 3
Lambert 6, Harrison 0
Lumpkin County 5, Pickens 4
McEachern 3, North Cobb 2
Model 6, Trion 3
Morgan County 11, Thomson 1
Mt. Pisgah Christian 4, St. Francis 2
Paulding County 5, Temple 4
Wesleyan 7, Greater Atlanta Christian 1
White County 16, Riverside Military 0
Boys Soccer
Archer 2, Norcross 1
Brunswick 3, Effingham County 0
Buford 4, Dacula 2
Carrollton 4, Paulding County 0
Central-Carroll 2, Cedartown 1
Clarkston 2, Stone Mountain 0
Dalton 3, Alexander 2
Hart County 7, Stephens County 1
Johns Creek 3, Riverwood 0
Lakeside-Evans 5, Evans 0
Luella 3, Mary Persons 2
Morgan County 6, Athens Academy 3
Murray County 1, Fannin County 0
North Springs 1, Grady 0
Richmond Academy 1, Harlem 0
Rockdale County 3, Alcovy 2
Southeast Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
Tallulah Falls 7, Athens Christian 1
Towns County 6, Commerce 3
Tri-Cities 3, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Union County 3, Banks County 0
Whitewater 7, Fayette County 0
Girls Soccer
Adairsville 4, Woodland-Cartersville 2
Alexander 3, Dalton 1
Alpharetta 7, Woodstock 0
Calhoun 0, Northwest Whitfield 0
Cambridge 5, Chattahoochee 0
Campbell 4, North Atlanta 2
Effingham County 2, Brunswick 1
Grovetown 3, Heritage-Newnan 0
Lamar County 6, Jasper County/Monticello 0
Lambert 1, Blessed Trinity 1
Lanier 6, Central Gwinnett 0
Pope 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1
Providence Christian 2, Tucker 1
Rome 4, East Paulding 0
Roswell 4, Milton 0
Screven County 9, McIntosh County Academy 1
Shiloh 4, Winder-Barrow 1
Southeast Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
Stephens County 9, Hart County 0
Strong Rock Christian 6, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 0
White County 7, Dawson County 0
Boys Lacrosse
Christ School 8, Harrison 7
Union Grove 10, Eagle’s Landing Christian 6
Girls Lacrosse
Denmark 20, Gainesville 1
About the Author