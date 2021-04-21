ajc logo
Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Tuesday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 19 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Baseball

Academy For Classical Education 11, Glascock County 5

Appling County 5, Long County 2

Aquinas 11, Augusta Christian 8

Armuchee 13, Trion 5

Athens Academy 5, George Walton Academy 3

Athens Christian 12, Tallulah Falls 9

Bainbridge 7, Colquitt County 0

Bowdon 18, Drew Charter 3

Brookstone 10, Harris County 8

Cairo 2, North Florida Christ 1

Callaway 7, Heard County 3

Carrollton 14, Dalton 4

Cedartown 5, Heritage-Catoosa 1

Cherokee 9, Alpharetta 5

Claxton 10, Portal 3

Clinch County 4, Echols County 1

Coahulla Creek 11, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 8

Commerce 12, Social Circle 2

Coosa 6, Southeast Whitfield 0

Darlington 8, Walker 7

Druid Hills 13, Arabia Mountain 3

Fellowship Christian 11, Duluth 4

Franklin County 6, East Jackson 1

Gordon Lee 17, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 2

Grady 19, Lithia Springs 1

Grovetown 14, Rockdale County 4

Harlem 10, Morgan County 2

Heritage School-Newnan 9, Alcovy 3

Hillgrove 8, Harrison 1

Holy Innocents’ 13, Galloway School 0

Houston County 7, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Jasper County/Monticello 11, Washington County 10

Jenkins County 2, Screven County 1

LaFayette 6, Adairsville 1

Mays 25, Miller Grove 0

McIntosh County Academy 6, Bryan County 4

Mt. de Sales 11, Georgia Military 1

Mundy’s Mill 9, Jonesboro 8

Murray County 7, Sonoraville 6

North Cobb Christian 11, Christian Heritage 3

North Springs 19, Villa Rica 1

Northside-Columbus 7, Columbus 6

Northwest Whitfield 3, Central-Carroll 2

Pierce County 11, Brantley County 2

Pinecrest Academy 6, Cherokee Christian 3

Taylor County 6, Manchester 5

Toombs County 10, Swainsboro 4

Towns County 18, Lincoln County 3

Union Grove 11, Fayette County 0

Walton 2, North Cobb 1

Ware County 6, Coffee 1

Washington-Wilkes 17, Greene County 0

Wayne County 18, Varsity Opponent 1

Wesleyan 18, Mt. Vernon 0

Westover 12, Sherwood Christian 2

Whitefield Academy 8, Landmark Christian 6

Wilcox County 15, Treutlen 2

Boys Soccer

McIntosh 10, Jonesboro 0

Parkview 6, Lowndes 0

Pike County 10, Liberty County 0

Starr’s Mill 10, Drew 0

Girls Soccer

Armuchee at BYE

Athens Academy 2, Wesleyan 0

Atkinson County 3, McIntosh County Academy 1

Blessed Trinity 10, North Springs 0

Brookstone 2, Deerfield-Windsor 0

BYE at Columbus

BYE at Commerce

BYE at LaGrange

BYE at Treutlen

Calhoun 3, Jackson-Atlanta 2

Chamblee 2, Jackson County 1

Crisp County 1, Southeast Bulloch 1

Drew Charter 3, Georgia Military 1

Dublin at BYE

Dunwoody 3, Forsyth Central 1

Eagle’s Landing 1, Veterans 0

Eastside 2, Decatur 0

First Presbyterian 10, Heritage School-Newnan 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Monroe Area 0

Harrison 10, Pebblebrook 0

Hebron Christian 11, George Walton Academy 1

Holy Innocents’ 10, Loganville Christian 0

Irwin County 6, Claxton 2

Jackson 12, Windsor Forest 0

Johnson County at BYE

Lake Oconee Academy 1, Manchester 0

Lambert 10, Discovery 0

Lumpkin County 10, Coahulla Creek 0

McIntosh 10, Tri-Cities 0

Mill Creek 6, Etowah 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0

North Gwinnett 5, Milton 1

North Hall 2, Adairsville 0

Northview 1, Greenbrier 0

Oconee County 13, Redan 0

Paideia 5, Aquinas 0

Parkview 10, Tift County 0

Pierce County 6, Thomson 1

Pike County 10, Liberty County 0

Pinecrest Academy 3, North Cobb Christian 0

Roswell 2, Peachtree Ridge 1

Screven County 10, Echols County 0

Social Circle at BYE

St. Pius X 6, Clarke Central 0

St. Vincents 6, Landmark Christian 0

Starr’s Mill 10, Creekside 0

Tattnall County 3, Harlem 2

Trinity Christian 1, Mt. de Sales 0

Villa Rica 2, Cartersville 1

West Forsyth 8, Archer 0

Westminster 10, East Jackson 0

White County 8, Ringgold 0

Boys Lacrosse

Buford 17, Chattahoochee 0

Carrollton 13, Northgate 8

Evans 12, Lakeside-Evans 11

Greater Atlanta Christian 14, Wesleyan 3

Harrison 17, Kennesaw Mountain 5

Lakeside-DeKalb 16, Jackson-Atlanta 5

Lassiter 12, Pope 5

Milton 7, Cambridge 5

Mt. Paran Christian 12, Marietta 6

North Paulding 21, Dalton 0

Strong Rock Christian 9, George Walton Academy 3

Union Grove 12, Stratford Academy 11

Walton 16, Campbell 1

Westminster 14, Marist 3

Whitefield Academy 17, Bremen 3

Girls Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 22, Fellowship Christian 15

Buford 12, Forsyth Central 10

Cherokee 19, Campbell 5

Denmark 23, Dacula 5

East Coweta 17, North Springs 9

East Paulding 12, Mt. Paran Christian 4

Evans 18, Grovetown 1

Johns Creek 17, North Gwinnett 3

Kell 12, Walton 11

Marist 14, Holy Innocents’ 13

Milton 13, Chattahoochee 8

Mountain View 16, Collins Hill 0

North Cobb 9, Carrollton 8

North Oconee 27, Oconee County 2

Parkview 18, Meadowcreek 1

Richmond Hill 16, Savannah Christian 9

River Ridge 9, Woodstock 4

Roswell 15, Etowah 4

Starr’s Mill 10, Lassiter 5

Union Grove 21, Woodland-Stockbridge 1

Wesleyan 22, Druid Hills 3

West Forsyth 14, Creekview 9

Westminster 15, Pace Academy 7

