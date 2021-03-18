Baseball blog: Georgia programs crowd latest national poll

There are various National polls that could ultimately crown a National Championship as seen in 2015 when Parkview earned No. 1 status unanimously by taking home the MaxPreps Xcellent 50 top slot in addition to finishing No. 1 in the Baseball America/National High School Baseball Coaches Association, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Perfect Game and USA Today Super 25 polls. Today’s blog will take a look at the state’s highest rated teams this season and when these top programs will be returning to the diamond next.

The Class 6A-based Buford Wolves are currently ranked No. 2 in the Maxpreps Xcellent National rankings and their play this season is well deserving of this recognition. The Wolves are off to a 14-0 start and have outscored opponents by a whopping 107-13 along the way. Buford picked up a 15-0 win over a solid 6-6 Habersham Central team on Monday. Its game with the Raiders on Wednesday was cancelled due to weather and so Buford will host Habersham Central for a double-header on Friday. Buford has shutout nine of its 14 opponents this season.