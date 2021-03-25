Baseball blog: Undefeated Buford rises to No. 1 in national poll

***When the 2019-20 GHSA baseball season abruptly ended last March, Mill Creek was the highest-rated team from the state in the Maxpreps National poll. The Hawks found themselves at No. 4 in the country and were 14-1 overall with a 125-to-41 scored runs advantage over their opponents. Buford (No. 8, 9-1) and Blessed Trinity (No. 25, 12-3) were also represented in the Maxpreps top 25 national ratings when the season ended. While it is unfortunate for the state, and these highly-successfully teams that they did not get the opportunity to see out the rest of their season, the state of Georgia is crowding the National rankings this spring and there are plenty of pathways for a Peach State program to earn a coveted National Championship this season.

There are various National polls that could ultimately crown a National Championship as seen in 2015 when Parkview earned No. 1 status unanimously by taking home the MaxPreps Xcellent 50 top slot in addition to finishing No. 1 in the Baseball America/National High School Baseball Coaches Association, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Perfect Game and USA Today Super 25 polls. Today’s blog will take a look at the state’s highest rated teams this season and when these top programs will be returning to the diamond next.