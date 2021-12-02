ajc logo
All-region teams: North Oconee’s Barnes named 8-4A’s top player

High school football
High school football

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 8-4A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 8-4A

Player of the year: WR/DB Khalil Barnes, North Oconee, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: QB David Renard, Flowery Branch, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DE Jeronimo Marin, Chestatee, Sr.

Athlete of the year: LB/RB Kadin Bailey, Jefferson, Sr.

Coach of the year: Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee

Offense

QB - Clete Cooper, East Hall, Sr.

QB - Luke Bornhorst, Chestatee, Sr.

RB - Dom Elder, North Oconee, Jr.

RB - Sammy Brown, Jefferson, So.

RB - Jerdavian Colbert, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

WR - Hunter Fouche, Chestatee, Jr.

WR - Victor Hajdu, Madison County, Jr.

WR - Darius Holcomb, East Hall, Sr.

WR - Cayden Barnes, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

WR - Jaheim Hayes, Flowery Branch, Sr.

WR - Seth Larson, Flowery Branch, So.

TE/HB - K.J. Moon, North Oconee, So.

OL - Bo Stanley, North Oconee, Sr.

OL - Jayden Williams, North Oconee, Sr.

OL - Dylan Ryoul, Jefferson, Sr.

OL - Brian Habeck, Jefferson, Sr.

OL - Shaun Hockley, Flowery Branch, Jr.

Defense

DL - Zahmerius Shiflet, Madison County, Sr.

DL - Cole Davidson, North Oconee, Jr.

DL - Isaiah Copeland, Jefferson, Jr.

DL - Sam Westbrook, Flowery Branch, Sr.

LB - Tyler Wright, Madison County, Sr.

LB - Luke Kincaid, North Oconee, Sr.

LB - Ryland Laturell, North Oconee, Sr.

LB - Austin Redmon, Jefferson, Sr.

LB - Jordan Perry, Jefferson, Sr.

LB - Juan Silas, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

LB - Tyson Saylors, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

DB - Drew Knickel, Chestatee, Sr.

DB - Jack Fabris, North Oconee, Jr.

DB - Brett Biga, North Oconee, Sr.

DB - Malaki Starks, Jefferson, Sr.

DB - Toby Bolton, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

DB - Tre Augustine, Flowery Branch, Sr.

Special teams

PK - Chase Johnson, Jefferson, Jr.

PK - Owen Botts, Jefferson, Jr.

P - J.J. Poole, North Oconee, So.

SP - Tre Reese, Jefferson, Jr.

SP - Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals, So.

Honorable mention: Cedar Shoals - P Michael Hermantano, QB Mandrell Glenn, DL Kyrus Browner. Chestatee - OL Levi Stowers, OL Bryan Cantrell, DB Elijah Pruitt, P David Diaz. East Hall - OL Connor Tompkins, RB Marcus Holmberg, DL Caleb Pruitt. Flowery Branch - OL Jonathan Garrison, RB Myles Ivey, DL Yolando Barrett, LB Cam Haynes. Jefferson - DL Zack Combs, DE Oscar Escobedo, DB Justin Beatty, DT Xavier Richie, OL Hayden Dial, OL Jamarcus Hill, OL Cole Patterson, DB Dawson Crawley. Madison County - OL Drew Brown, OL Vicente Abarca, OL Braxton Waller, LB Bryson Drake, DB Casen Duggins, OL Eli Akins, RB Trey Slayton, RB Camden Smith, DB Cooper Brown, DB Zane Milz. North Oconee - WR/DB Brooks Thompson, OL Ashton Hefner, DL Kaleb Dock, QB Max Wilson, LB Rod Finch, OL Jameson Martin.

