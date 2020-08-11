Updated: Albany schools suspend sports competitions until Oct. 1

Decatur city schools canceled its sports contests through Sept. 25. Class A schools Stewart County and Twiggs County canceled their fall sports entirely. Clayton County, which has 10 sports-playing high schools, suspended fall sports for two weeks through Aug. 21, but they would have two weeks or more to prepare if they’re able to restart quickly.

Dougherty has been one of the harder hit Georgia counties for coronavirus cases, with 2,732 confirmed cases and 171 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

However, Dyer said in Tuesday’s announcement that there had been no COVID-19 cases associated with athletics at any of the high schools.

“The move comes as athletics programs across the country struggle to cope with student-athletes and coaches who are contracting the COVID-19 virus,’' the school district’s news release stated. “In Dougherty County, the spread of COVID-19 remains at unacceptably high levels, currently averaging more than 15 new cases per day.‘'