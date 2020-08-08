Clayton County suspends sports for 2 weeks

Clayton County Public Schools has halted fall sports for two weeks through Aug. 21.
“The situation surrounding high school athletics is complex and complicated; however, the safety of our players, their families and our employees is our primary concern,” Clayton Schools superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley said in a release. “While there are many complicated aspects and varied opinions related to this subject to be considered, we will lean towards prioritizing safety and security through this two-week freeze of athletic activity. Our intention is to do everything possible to avoid cancelling any part of the fall sports season.‘'
Beasley speculated that more school systems would follow.
“COVID-19 shutdowns of different athletic programs statewide are more than likely to occur given the recent rise in cases and have to be taken into account as we plan for the coming months,’' he said.
Rockale County Schools on Friday postponed its fall sports.
Beasley said the school district will take the two weeks to reassess sports going forwad.
Clayton County’s high schools that field sports teams are Drew, Elite Scholars Academy, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Lovejoy, Morrow, Mount Zion, Mundy’s Mill, North Clayton and Riverdale.
