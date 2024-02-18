High School Sports Blog

Boys: Championship week recaps, final brackets

Class A Division II boys: Manchester vs. Greenforest
Greenforest coach Rory Griffin (right) and players celebrate their win over Manchester during GHSA Basketball Class A Division II Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024, in Macon. Greenforest Christian won 68-39 over Manchester. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
Updated 33 minutes ago

Here’s a recap of each boys state title game during high school basketball championship week in Macon:

Class 7A -- Grayson vs. McEachern, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A -- Riverwood 67, Alexander 63

Class 5A -- Kell 62, Eagle’s Landing 51 | Photos

Class 4A -- North Oconee 65, Holy Innocents’ 60

Class 3A -- Sandy Creek 74, Johnson-Savannah 49 | Photos

Class 2A -- Westside-Augusta 64, Toombs County 29

Class A Division I -- Mount Vernon 48, Paideia 40

Class A Division 2 -- Greenforest 68, Manchester 39 | Photos

