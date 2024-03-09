Clinch County’s Jeremy Bell soars to Slam Dunk title

At 6 feet tall, Jeremy Bell Jr. was the shortest participant in the GHSA’s Slam Dunk Contest. He also came up with the most dramatic dunk of the competition – and did it twice.
The senior from Clinch County had two of the other dunk competitors stand at the basket, took off from the top of the key and leaped over them for the thunderous slam.
The theatrical performance – which he repeated in the final round – was enough to give Bell the championship.
“Last year I saw the first guy try to jump over somebody, and he couldn’t make it,” Bell said. “I said I can do that easy, so I just went on and did it.”
Chris Perry of Bradwell Institute showed off some 360-degree moves on his dunks to reach the final, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Bell from winning. Dylan Barba of East Coweta and Evan Montgomery of North Oconee, whose team won the Class 4A championship Wednesday, also competed.
Bell will play football this fall at the University of Georgia. Last fall he accounted for 1,357 yards of total offense and scored 20 touchdowns for Clinch County. Last spring he won the 400-meters championship in Class A Division 1.
“My coach brought it up to me. I didn’t know it was a thing,” Bell said. “I put it out on social media so people could vote for me (to be considered for the event). I knew I’d win. It means a lot because I can prove myself right.”
Credit: Stan Awtrey
Credit: Stan Awtrey
