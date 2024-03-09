Clinch County’s Jeremy Bell soars to Slam Dunk title

At 6 feet tall, Jeremy Bell Jr. was the shortest participant in the GHSA’s Slam Dunk Contest. He also came up with the most dramatic dunk of the competition – and did it twice.

The senior from Clinch County had two of the other dunk competitors stand at the basket, took off from the top of the key and leaped over them for the thunderous slam.

The theatrical performance – which he repeated in the final round – was enough to give Bell the championship.