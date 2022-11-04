4 Questions with radio play-by-play announcer Jeff Hood

1. Why did the station pick the Harlem-Morgan County game, and what are you looking forward to seeing? “We’ve had this Region 4-3A showdown circled on our calendar for several weeks with the belief these two teams match up well. Harlem has the stingiest defense in Class 3A, yielding just 10.4 points per game. Morgan County’s high-flying offense [39.4 points per game] is, arguably, the best in school history. Second-year Morgan County coach Clint Jenkins has a strong playoff pedigree. He led Dacula to two region titles and semifinal appearances in three seasons at the helm of the Falcons before taking the Morgan County job in 2021.”

2. Unlike most Georgia play-by-play broadcasters, you’re not the voice of any one team. What is your radio station’s strategy in covering different schools instead of just one? “Because we don’t cover a single team, we choose the game we feel will be the most captivating to our listeners each week. For instance, our last two games were one-point thrillers. Clarke Central edged Eastside in overtime, and the following Friday night Stephens County took the lead for the first time with 35 seconds remaining to defeat Oconee County. We expect this trend to continue tonight at historic Bill Corry Stadium in Madison.”