4 Questions with John Milledge Academy head coach J.T. Wall

2. For those who aren’t that familiar with John Milledge’s football program, what would you want readers to know about it? “We’re a small private school with a little over 500 kids. That’s K through 12. There are 150 in the high school, and 60 of them play football, so it’s got a great number of football-playing kids in the school. These kids work hard, and we’ve had a lot of success. We’ve got a great fan base. There’s quality football being played everywhere in Georgia, and there’s definitely some quality football being played here in Milledgeville.”

3. You have a running back, Amaad Foston, who is committed to Virginia. You have a recent alumnus, Harrison Bryant, who was drafted in the NFL’s fourth round after winning the John Mackey Award at Florida Atlantic. Is there a message in their stories? [Foston, who rushed for 423 yards in the state-championship game last year against Valwood, didn’t even play against Savannah Christian. He has been injured.] “Amaad is a special kid, to say the least, but we’ve got a lot of good football players. K.J. Jackson was the next guy up Friday, and he had 27 carries for 208 yards. And nothing can be done without the offensive line. Defensively, they play good, sound football and fly to the ball. I think there’s a reason that programs win and a reason that programs don’t. There’s a reason that programs develop high-quality kids who turn into high-quality men and a reason these kids are getting looks and scholarships. It doesn’t matter what classification or association. There’s good football being played everywhere. In this digital age, if you take care of your grades and put stuff on film, you’ll be found. We feel like we’ve proven that.”