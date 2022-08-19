4 Questions with Georgia High School Scoreboard Show host Chris Mooneyham

2. Who were some of the best interviewees you’ve had on the show? “You can never go wrong with GHSA executive director Dr. Robin Hines. He is a straight shooter, a genuine man who truly cares about the state of Georgia and our young athletes. We have a running joke with Dr. Hines about his love of guitar playing. He spilled the beans one night about how, in his youth, he was in a couple of pretty talented bands. And yes, he says he stills plays quite often. Alan Chadwick, head coach at Marist, is one of my favorites. During the public-private squabble last season, he was very vocal in his displeasure with how things were being approached on both sides. He was very even-handed in understanding the challenges and differences between the two sides. Finally, if you need someone to bring the hammer to an interview, look no further than Maurice Freeman at Brooks County. Coach Freeman brings honesty and energy.”

3. Your 680 the Fan preseason rankings poll was the only one that had Grayson No. 1. What do you like about the Rams? And is there another team or two that is especially intriguing? “The team to garner the rest of the top-ranked spots in the various polls was Buford, and for good reason. For me, the two were 1A and 1B. If there is one team which can match the Wolves across the board in the great combination of athleticism, physicality, experience and depth, it is Grayson. The Rams will feature at least four four-star players – Michael Daugherty, Waltclaire Flynn, Zion Ferguson and Kylan Fox – and a running back who is ready to explode on the state scene, Joe Taylor Jr., and the program’s single-season record-holding tackler, senior Jaylen Smith. A couple of sleepers I like, for a potential quarterfinal appearance, would include Parkview, Troup and Mary Persons.”