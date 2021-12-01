4 Questions with Dacula head coach Casey Vogt

2. Dacula got off to a 1-3 start. Some of that was the schedule (Brookwood, Mill Creek, Mountain View), but you’re obviously playing better now. What’s changed since early season? “It was my first time as a head coach. There were a lot of things that I needed to evaluate and adjust, from pregame meals to the way we meet with players to the way we lifted weights. I think we’ve got the right recipe now. When the season started, we had five brand new offensive linemen and had a new quarterback. We had to break them in and season them the right way. The other part is Kyle Efford. We didn’t want him to carry the ball 20 times a game. In years past, he’s done that and played a lot of defense. This year, he’s played mostly defense until the playoffs.” [Playing more extensively on both sides now, Efford scored three touchdowns and intercepted a pass against Johns Creek. He rushed for 187 yards and threw a touchdown pass the previous round against Brunswick. Efford is committed to Georgia Tech.]

3. From the experience of a 20-year college coach, what is your best advice to high school players looking to be recruited? “One of the things I always looked at was their attendance in school. A lot of kids think if they’re just a good player that they can go anywhere they want. That’s not the case. College coaches look at them as an investment, and too many kids think grades are not that important. One of my slogans is ‘Good is not good enough.’ In our society, a [grade of] C is good, but it’s not good enough. Recruiting is as competitive as it’s ever been. It used to be high school kids against high school kids. Now its high school kids against the portal. It’s not enough to be good.”