4 Questions with Athens Academy AD Kevin Petroski

3. What questions are people most asking you? “They just want to know if we’re going to be playing. It doesn’t matter what sport. Football gets the most attention now because other sports are already playing. I’m getting questions from student-athletes that I never really got before. They’re asking about the GHSA and when does the sports medicine committee meet or when will the board of trustees make a decision. It’s good that they’re interested, but it also lets me know that they’re struggling with it and it’s a stressor for them. That’s nothing you want them to have. You want them to play and not have to worry about that.”

4. How do you see the football season playing out? “I’ve said from day one that the schedule that we have in place now, you can’t write them in stone any more. There’s no guarantee you’re going to play every game on the schedule. We had Charlotte Country Day scheduled for Sept. 11, and North Carolina moved their season to later. We’re now having to find a replacement. We might find out any week that our opponent can’t play and have to find a game. That’s going to be something that’s common around the state. But I don’t think it’s going to keep people from wanting to move forward and play. I guess maybe I’m being an optimist, but I believe we’re going to have a football season.”

