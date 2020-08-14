4 more area teams limited by COVID-19

They join the programs of Westminster and Woodstock, whose teams have been sidelined or limited because of the virus. Woodstock is the only known program quarantined in Cherokee County, where the school system has 1,106 students and staffers quarantined as a result of 80 positive COVID-19 cases. A representative for Westminster said its football team is limited to strength-and-conditioning workouts.

Therrell is scheduled to end quarantine Aug. 17; Mays can resume practice Aug. 21.