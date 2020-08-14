4 more area teams limited by COVID-19

The Mays and Therrell high school football teams are under two-week quarantines from practice sessions after players tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman in the Atlanta Public Schools media-relations department.
They join the programs of Westminster and Woodstock, whose teams have been sidelined or limited because of the virus. Woodstock is the only known program quarantined in Cherokee County, where the school system has 1,106 students and staffers quarantined as a result of 80 positive COVID-19 cases. A representative for Westminster said its football team is limited to strength-and-conditioning workouts.
Therrell is scheduled to end quarantine Aug. 17; Mays can resume practice Aug. 21.
When APS players test positive, teams must be quarantined from all football-related activities for two weeks, according to the school system’s policy. If an APS player tests positive once the season starts, the school system will consult with the GHSA on how to proceed.
The GHSA is leaving it up to the individual school systems to determine team protocols.
Mays competes in Region 6-4A, finished 10-2 last season and has reached the playoffs in each of the last seven years. Therrell competes in Region 6-2A. Westminster competes in 5-3A and has reached the playoffs every season since 2007, including winning the 3A title in 2015. Woodstock competes in 5-7A.
