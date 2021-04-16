3 Georgia basketball sophomores chosen for Jr. NBA Court of Leaders

The NBA this week announced a youth-leadership initiative called the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, and three Georgia high school sophomores are among the 18 student athletes who’ll be taking part.
The Georgia players are Kanaan Carlyle and L.T. Overton of Milton and Courtney Ogden of Westminster.
Each is a highly recruited basketball player, although Overton is better known for football as he’s Georgia’s top-rated sophomore prospect. He and Carlyle helped lead Milton to the Class 7A boys basketball title last month, and both received all-state recognition.
Ogden was one of only three sophomores to make the AJC’s first-team girls all-state teams this year.
According to the NBA, the Court of Leaders ’'aims to empower promising young men and women by providing resources to further develop as leaders and a platform to amplify their voices within their communities and across the youth basketball landscape.’'
Each council member is assigned a mentor from the NBA, WNBA NBA G League and NBA 2K League. The will meet with the NBA’s youth basketball development team quarterly to offer their ideas on improving youth basketball and Jr. NBA programs.
According to the NBA, Jr. NBA Court of Leaders members will participate in personal development programming focused on topics including leadership, decision-making, mental wellness and civic engagement and convene monthly for webinars and workshops featuring guest speakers to broaden their understanding of issues related to social justice, gender equality and career opportunities in the sports industry.
“I remember being in the same position as these young girls and boys not long ago, trying to realize my potential as a player and find my voice to inspire those around me,” said Napheese Collier, a co-chairperson for the Jr. NBA Court and a member of the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. “I’m excited to get to know all of the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders members and help advance their personal development and community impact.”
About the Author