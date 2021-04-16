3 Georgia basketball sophomores chosen for Jr. NBA Court of Leaders

Each council member is assigned a mentor from the NBA, WNBA NBA G League and NBA 2K League. The will meet with the NBA’s youth basketball development team quarterly to offer their ideas on improving youth basketball and Jr. NBA programs.

According to the NBA, Jr. NBA Court of Leaders members will participate in personal development programming focused on topics including leadership, decision-making, mental wellness and civic engagement and convene monthly for webinars and workshops featuring guest speakers to broaden their understanding of issues related to social justice, gender equality and career opportunities in the sports industry.

“I remember being in the same position as these young girls and boys not long ago, trying to realize my potential as a player and find my voice to inspire those around me,” said Napheese Collier, a co-chairperson for the Jr. NBA Court and a member of the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. “I’m excited to get to know all of the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders members and help advance their personal development and community impact.”