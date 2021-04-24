2021 GHSA Gymnastics State Championship Results

Newnan’s Rubylyn Goad earned the All-Around title for Class 6A-7A and placed second in the bars, fourth in the floor, second in the beam and fourth in the vault. Denmark’s Emma Davies, who placed third in the All-Around behind Buford’s Marisa Ashton earned top finishes on the floor and the vault.

North Oconee’s team title was achieved by the Titans’ depth of top finishers. North Oconee had two gymnasts (Madison McMullen, Brantley Lucas) earn top four finishes in the All-Around behind Pike County’s Madelyn Crow and Pace Academy’s Gabby Mautner and had placed in the top four nine times in the four different events. Crow’s All-Around title was supplemented with her perfect 10.000 floor routine and top finish in the bars.