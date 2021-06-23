Harlem Globetrotters to Adam Silver: Make us an NBA team!

The Harlem Globetrotters published a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver this week on their website, reminding everyone that 72 years ago, the Globetrotters played the 1949 NBA champion Minneapolis Lakers and won for the second year in a row.

“For much of America, Black players were literally blackballed from playing with and against white players,” the team wrote. “Even though it was us, The Original Harlem Globetrotters, who brought the street game inside. Even though it was the ‘Trotters who popularized the behind the back inside out handle (à la Kyrie), the no look pass (à la LBJ), the dunk (à la The Freak), the fast break (à la Magic), the jump shot from half court (à la Steph) and invented the hook shot from half court (à la No One).”