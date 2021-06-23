Harlem Globetrotters to Adam Silver: Make us an NBA team!

The world’s most entertaining basketball team is renewing its effort to become an official NBA franchise.
The Harlem Globetrotters published a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver this week on their website, reminding everyone that 72 years ago, the Globetrotters played the 1949 NBA champion Minneapolis Lakers and won for the second year in a row.
“For much of America, Black players were literally blackballed from playing with and against white players,” the team wrote. “Even though it was us, The Original Harlem Globetrotters, who brought the street game inside. Even though it was the ‘Trotters who popularized the behind the back inside out handle (à la Kyrie), the no look pass (à la LBJ), the dunk (à la The Freak), the fast break (à la Magic), the jump shot from half court (à la Steph) and invented the hook shot from half court (à la No One).”
The letter also notes when the NBA decided to integrate, the league took players from the Globetrotters instead of making the team an NBA franchise. But since then, the team has played in 122 countries, compared with the NBA’s 17.
When the NBA struggled to draw more than a few thousand fans, we agreed to schedule doubleheaders featuring the Globetrotters. As the NBA grew, you were able to attract the best Black players, but we remember who helped the NBA get it all started. Don't get us wrong, we love what y'all have done recently and we are proud of how your players are standing up to make a difference in their communities. But don't get it twisted; basketball would not be what it is today without us.
The letter then states that the NBA can no longer ignore the Globetrotters before telling Silver it is time to make the team an NBA franchise.
“So, if you really believe what you’ve been saying about social justice, going back to normal needs to look different. You can’t just act like we don’t exist anymore. It’s time to right the wrongs and rewrite history. It’s time for the NBA to honor what the Globetrotters have done for OUR sport, both here in the U.S. and around the globe.
“Based on what we’ve already proven, we can field a team of talent on par with the pros of today, and we want the chance to do that. As a world renowned and legendary professional basketball team, we petition Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA governors and the powers that be to grant The Original Harlem Globetrotters an NBA franchise. Not now, but right now!
“Sincerely, The Harlem Globetrotters”