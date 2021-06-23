ajc logo
X

Harlem Globetrotters to Adam Silver: Make us an NBA team!

Caption
P2P Harlem Globetrotters

News
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 4 minutes ago

The world’s most entertaining basketball team is renewing its effort to become an official NBA franchise.

The Harlem Globetrotters published a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver this week on their website, reminding everyone that 72 years ago, the Globetrotters played the 1949 NBA champion Minneapolis Lakers and won for the second year in a row.

ExploreHarlem Globetrotters faced racial tension, brought basketball thrills

“For much of America, Black players were literally blackballed from playing with and against white players,” the team wrote. “Even though it was us, The Original Harlem Globetrotters, who brought the street game inside. Even though it was the ‘Trotters who popularized the behind the back inside out handle (à la Kyrie), the no look pass (à la LBJ), the dunk (à la The Freak), the fast break (à la Magic), the jump shot from half court (à la Steph) and invented the hook shot from half court (à la No One).”

The letter also notes when the NBA decided to integrate, the league took players from the Globetrotters instead of making the team an NBA franchise. But since then, the team has played in 122 countries, compared with the NBA’s 17.

When the NBA struggled to draw more than a few thousand fans, we agreed to schedule doubleheaders featuring the Globetrotters. As the NBA grew, you were able to attract the best Black players, but we remember who helped the NBA get it all started. Don't get us wrong, we love what y'all have done recently and we are proud of how your players are standing up to make a difference in their communities. But don't get it twisted; basketball would not be what it is today without us.

- Harlem Globetrotters letter to the NBA

The letter then states that the NBA can no longer ignore the Globetrotters before telling Silver it is time to make the team an NBA franchise.

“So, if you really believe what you’ve been saying about social justice, going back to normal needs to look different. You can’t just act like we don’t exist anymore. It’s time to right the wrongs and rewrite history. It’s time for the NBA to honor what the Globetrotters have done for OUR sport, both here in the U.S. and around the globe.

ExplorePhotos: Harlem Globetrotters in Atlanta

“Based on what we’ve already proven, we can field a team of talent on par with the pros of today, and we want the chance to do that. As a world renowned and legendary professional basketball team, we petition Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA governors and the powers that be to grant The Original Harlem Globetrotters an NBA franchise. Not now, but right now!

“Sincerely, The Harlem Globetrotters”

In Other News
1
After Nassib comes out, his NFL jersey becomes best selling on Fanatics
2
UPDATE: Deputy injured, man killed in shooting at Newton County home
3
Biden administration announces strategy, funding to combat gun violence
4
Senate Republicans block Democrats’ federal voting rights bill
5
UPDATE: 1 dead after double shooting in NE Atlanta
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top