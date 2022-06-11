Golfer Toby Walker continues Australian tradition at Dogwood Invitational

While golf’s popularity in Australia is taking off rapidly, there is still a much smaller number of tournaments for top players, leaving many Aussies to travel across the globe grow their resume.

“The truth is, everyone that has made it from Australia is either going to college for a year or they play all of their golf in America,” Walker said. “No one that actually makes it golf, plays in Australia, simple as that. They might come back for a couple events like the Vic Open or the Aussie Open, the big ones but they are playing in Asia, Europe, PGA.”

Just last week, Walker impressed in the LLD International Amateur Championship in Singapore, tying for sixth place. Walker’s trip to Atlanta is his first stop in the United States, where he plans to compete in the coming summer months.

“I’ve got three months over here playing events, so it will be good,” Walker said. “The golf courses are amazing; the weather has been awesome. Missing our winter at home, but it’s been nice.”

Being so far away from home can be challenging. However, for decades many Atlantans having been opening their homes to welcome the international players who come here and compete.

Walker stayed with a host family who are members of the Druid Hills Golf Club throughout this week, allowing him to get to know people from the United States and the Atlanta area, all while making him feel at home with members of the club.

“It’s been very good,” Walker said. “It’s a great experience, being it is my first time in America. I have enjoyed it very much.”